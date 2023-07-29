NTU Professor Accused Of Plagiarising Ex-Student’s Final-Year Project In Research Paper, University Investigating

NTU Professor Accused Of Plagiarising Ex-Student’s FYP Project, Paper Taken Down

Plagiarism is a serious offence, be it at the workplace or in an academic setting.

Recently, allegations surfaced against a Nanyang Technological University (NTU) professor, claiming that he plagiarised a former student’s final-year project (FYP) in his research paper.

NTU is currently investigating the allegations.

Reddit post accuses NTU professor of plagiarising ex-student’s FYP

A Redditor who claimed to be an NTU student posted the allegations on the r/NTU subreddit earlier this week.

In the post, the user claimed that Assoc Professor Qu Jingyi had plagiarised Mr Wan Yueming’s FYP.

According to NTU’s website, Prof Qu is the Head of Chinese at the university’s School of Humanities.

The Redditor described the papers as “very similar and almost identical in many parts”. They also pointed out that Prof Qu is Mr Wang’s former professor and FYP supervisor.

Excerpts from both papers bear uncanny resemblance

At the time of reporting, Prof Qu’s paper — reportedly in English — is no longer available on the Academia website on which it was originally uploaded.

Excerpts quoted in the Reddit thread, however, provide a glimpse into the questionable comparisons.

These extracts, distinguished between Mr Wang and Prof Qu’s copies, not only included the same quote from Robert B. Heilman but also had similar conclusions.

Two other snippets calling for a change in the way “escape” is perceived and deriving meaning from such research, also appear to be carbon copies of each other.

In fact, checks by The Straits Times (ST) found that more than 50% of Prof Qu’s paper seemed to be a “direct translation” of Mr Wang’s paper.

ST also noted that Prof Qu did not attribute Mr Wang’s FYP in his paper posted in 2018.

NTU investigating incident

Responding to 8world News’ queries, an NTU spokesperson said that the school’s humanities faculty is currently investigating the matter.

As investigations are ongoing, the spokesperson said it would be “inappropriate” to provide further comments at this time.

Nonetheless, the representative says NTU takes the matter seriously and remains committed to “the highest standards of ethical and professional conduct”.

