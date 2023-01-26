Man Jokes About Having Nuclear Weapon In Luggage At Changi Airport, Gets S$2,000 Fine

Man Fined S$2,000 For Joking About Having A Nuclear Weapon In His Luggage

While checking in for his flight at Changi Airport, 28-year-old Omar Abdulrehman Aziz said he had a nuclear weapon in his luggage.

He then claimed he was joking and apologised to staff at the airport.

Omar, who was unable to board his flight, received a fine of S$2,000 on Wednesday (25 Jan).

Man jokes about having nuclear weapon at Changi Airport

According to Shin Min Daily News, Omar and his friend checked in at Changi Airport at around 10am on 6 Jan for their flight to Bangkok, scheduled at 12.40pm.

A staff member asked them if there were any prohibited items in their check-in luggage. Omar replied in the negative, before claiming that he had a Research Department Explosive (RDX).

When asked to clarify what he meant, he said it was a “nuclear weapon”.

Another employee overheard the conversation and told Omar he should not have said those words to airport staff.

Airport staff take man & companion in for questioning

Both Omar’s and his friend’s bags were then thoroughly checked, and staff did not allow them to board their flight.

The duty manager at the terminal alerted the airport police to the incident and both travellers were not allowed to board their flight.

After the police completed their preliminary investigation, they allowed Omar’s friend to leave Singapore. However, Omar had to stay in the country for further investigations.

During the hearing, Omar claimed he was only joking and had apologised to airport staff, thinking it would be sufficient.

After the lead investigator on the case explained the situation to him, he realised the error of his ways. Omar asked the judge to give him the minimum fine, as it was his first violation of the law.

He was charged under the Protection from Harassment Act (POHA) for using threatening words that could cause alarm and received a S$2,000 fine.

Featured image adapted from Changi Airport on Facebook.