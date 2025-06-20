Man allegedly kills neighbours at US nudist resort after feeling insulted at being given hot dog

Man in US allegedly kills neighbours at nudist resort, also drowned their dog

A double murder has shocked the residents of a normally peaceful nudist resort in the United States.

The 62-year-old suspect, Michael Sparks, allegedly killed his elderly neighbours after they gave him a hot dog, reported Californian news outlet KTLA.

Man & neighbours at nudist resort did not get along

Sparks is accused of killing Daniel and Stephanie Menard, aged 79 and 73 respectively, in August 2024 at the Olive Dell Ranch Nudist Resort in Colton, a city in southern California.

While it was known that the neighbours did not get along, new testimony heard in court on Monday (16 June) revealed a bizarre and disturbing alleged motive.

At the hearing, Detective Thomas Williams of the Redlands Police Department testified that a fellow inmate told them that Sparks had confessed to the killings.

The inmate claimed that, according to Sparks, Daniel Menard had bought him a hot dog — an act that Sparks interpreted as a deliberate insult.

“Mr Sparks felt that the hot dog was a jab at him,” Detective Williams testified.

He thought it meant he was worth no more than a cheap dollar hot dog — which was enough to set him off.

Man kills neighbours at nudist resort, also drowns their dog

Sparks reportedly said that he brutally beat the couple using a rake, a hoe, and a hammer.

He also admitted to drowning their dog, Cuddles, in a sink, according to the detective’s testimony.

After the couple were reported missing as they didn’t show up for church, the authorities found human remains buried under Sparks’ home, turning the clothes-free retreat into the scene of a grisly investigation.

Sparks himself was found inside that bunker, together with the remains.

Man also tried to kill himself but gun jammed

In addition to the inmate’s account, Sparks also allegedly confessed to the killings in text messages sent to a former coworker.

Amid the police search at the nudist resort, the former coworker contacted him and he admitted to her that he was involved in the case.

One of the chilling messages read: “Chopped up my neighbours… Didn’t know I had it in me. SNAPPED.”

He also said he was planning to end his life.

But when he attempted to shoot himself, his gun jammed, prosecutors said.

Featured image adapted from Redlands Police Department via @TrueCrimeUpdat on X.