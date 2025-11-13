Nurse in Germany gets life imprisonment for killing 10 patients to reduce workload

Nurse in Germany allegedly kills 10 patients to lighten workload

A nurse in Germany has been sentenced to life in prison for killing 10 patients to reduce his workload, reports German news outlet Tagesschau.

The 44-year-old man, who worked at Rhein-Maas-Klinikum in the German town Würselen, was arrested in July 2024.

He was convicted by the Aachen Regional Court after being found guilty of administering fatal doses of sedatives to elderly patients in a palliative care unit.

Injected strong sedatives or painkillers into patients

The nurse, whose name was not revealed, reportedly injected strong sedatives or painkillers into his patients without their consent.

His aim, according to prosecutors, was to tranquilise the patients, many of whom were in the final stages of life, to make his night shifts easier.

The court ruled that these acts, which were committed in 2023 and 2024, resulted in the deaths of 10 patients and the attempted murder of 27 others.

Suffering from personality disorder with narcissistic traits

During the trial, the prosecutor described the nurse as suffering from a personality disorder with narcissistic traits.

The man, who allegedly never wanted to be in the profession, could not tolerate the condition of the patients in the palliative care unit.

The prosecutor added that the defendant was aware that the patients could die from the overdoses.

It was said that he felt no pity for the patients who, despite their severe illnesses, still had goals in life.

Court found former nurse guilty of murder

Despite the defence’s argument that he had not intended to kill, the court found him guilty of murder.

It ruled that his actions were deliberate and motivated by personal convenience.

Investigators have stated that they are looking into additional incidents during the nurse’s earlier years of employment.

It is suspected that he may have been involved in further crimes.

Perpetrator also faces professional ban for life

The nurse has been sentenced to life imprisonment, with no chance of parole for at least 15 years.

The court also issued a lifelong professional ban, preventing him from ever working in healthcare again.

