28-year-old male nurse sexually assaults woman in her 90s while bathing her, gets charged 

Male nurse in Japan admits to sexual assault of woman in her 90s while bathing her

A male nurse allegedly committed sexual assault on an elderly woman in her 90s while assisting her to bathe.

According to the NHK, 28-year-old Katsunori Sato has since admitted to the crime and was charged by the police.

Nurse molests elderly woman in care

According to TBS, the licensed nurse, who works at a hospital in Kumamoto City, was assisting the woman during an occasion in February when the incident occurred.

As he was helping the woman with her bath, the man flashed his genitals and pleasured himself.

Afterwards, when he accompanied her back to her hospital room, he even ‘invited’ her to touch his genitals.

When she was eventually discharged, the elderly woman told her family about the incident, which triggered the police intervention.

Claimed he was “excited” when he saw elderly patient naked

Mr Sato admitted to the crime when questioned by the police.

He claimed that he was “excited” when he saw the elderly woman naked.

An investigation is underway to determine the full details of the incident.

Since then, the man has had his nursing license revoked. He has also been dismissed from his hospital job.

