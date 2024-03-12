Nurse jailed for sexually assaulting male patient at Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital

Nurse jailed for molesting male patient at Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital

Today (12 March), a male nurse, aged 35, was sentenced to 16 months’ jail after sexually assaulting a 26-year-old male patient.

He will also receive four strokes of the cane.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incident took place at Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital on 31 October 2018.

Lee will be appealing against his conviction and sentence.

Nurse went into clinic room against instruction to sexually assault patient

At the time of the incident, Ivan Lee Yi Wang was a specialist centre clinic nurse manager. He was responsible for assisting patients with their appointments and discharge procedures.

His role did not involve caring for patients after their operations, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported.

Additionally, Lee had been told not to enter the victim’s room as he was likely not fully awake.

However, Lee went against this instruction and previously admitted to being in the patient’s room.

The victim was recovering from gastroscopy and colonoscopy procedures at the time.

According to the victim, he was resting when he suddenly realised that someone had lifted his hospital gown.

He also witnessed a phone camera’s flashlight, and felt a hand gripping his private parts.

Still reeling from shock, he did not call for assistance initially. Lee then molested him a second time.

Blamed victim for hallucinating

Lee, however, denied the allegations made against him.

He claimed that the victim had hallucinated the situation, as he was on sedatives. Moreover, he said that the victim was prejudiced towards him.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Stacey Fernandez stressed that Lee’s claims were “unfounded”. Ms Fernandez also contended that the victim’s sedation level was low at the time.

Lee’s lawyers said in court that their client would appeal against the charges and jail sentence.

At present, he is out on bail amounting to S$30,000.

For committing molestation, Lee may be jailed for up to two years, fined or caned. He could also receive a combination of the aforementioned penalties.

Featured image adapted from Medical Departures.