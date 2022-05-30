Nurse Found Guilty Of Slapping Helper Multiple Times & Destroying Her Phone, Gets 5 Months’ Jail

Nurse Gets 5 Months’ Jail For Repeated Assault On Helper

In Singapore, it is common for families to hire helpers to assist with housework and caretaking.

Given that the helpers usually live with their employers, they can sometimes form strong, lifelong relationships with each other.

Unfortunately, there have also been horrific cases of abuse. This happened with 35-year-old nurse Zhao Lin and her Myanmarese helper, Ma Ei.

In April, Zhao pleaded guilty to several counts of voluntarily assaulting her helper and one count of mischief for destroying her phone.

As a result, she was sentenced to five months’ jail and fined S$1,000.

Abuse was “humiliating” in nature

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), Deputy Public Prosecutor Teo Lu Jia sought at least five to seven months’ jail and a S$1,000 fine for Zhao.

They reiterated that the abuse was “humiliating” in nature, intended to intimidate the victim into submission.

The abuse psychologically affected Ms Ma Ei, who was traumatised and would cry while recalling the events.

Furthermore, the victim was especially vulnerable, given her position as a subordinate and a migrant without a support network.

Nurse who abused helper to start serving jail sentence on 13 Jun

Defence lawyer John Koh had brought up Zhao’s post-natal depression in mitigation. However, Ms Teo argued that it did not have a significant contributory link to Zhao’s actions.

Zhao reportedly paid the victim S$6,300 in compensation for her pain and suffering. The amount also covered her prospective earnings during unemployment and the damage to her phone.

On Monday (30 May), Zhao was sentenced to five months’ jail and fined S$1,000.

The Straits Times (ST) reports that Zhao, whose bail was set at S$15,000, will begin serving her sentence on 13 Jun.

Each count of voluntarily causing hurt carries a maximum punishment of two years’ jail and a S$5,000 fine. This is multiplied by 1.5 times if an employer commits the offence against a domestic worker.

Zhao abused her helper in front of her son

According to TODAY, Zhao admitted to assaulting her helper repeatedly starting in mid-2017.

She also cut Ms Ma Ei’s monthly salary by S$100 or S$200 and blamed it on various mistakes.

When the helper bought a phone to call her family in Myanmar, Zhao destroyed it.

Zhao’s husband later assisted with police investigations, and memory cards from their security cameras were seized.

The footage shows Zhao slapping Ms Ma Ei multiple times for not packing her son’s toys properly. The slaps were so loud that they could be heard in the clip, and Ms Ma Ei staggered backwards with each smack.

That day, Zhao assaulted Ms Ma Ei again. This time, it happened in front of Zhao’s four-year-old son, who asked her why she was doing that.

Hope the helper will be able to heal from the trauma

It’s disheartening to know that the helper left her home and family, only to be subjected to such horrific abuse.

This is especially shocking considering that it happened at the hands of a nurse, who should be caring for the vulnerable. Furthermore, the assault took place in front of her young son.

Hopefully, the helper will have all the help and support she needs to recover from the traumatising experience.