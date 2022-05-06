Helper Attended S’pore Bride’s Wedding To Make Her Happy, Says Attire Doesn’t Matter

Helper Who Surprised Singapore Bride Was Too Shy To Wear A Dress

Not too long ago, many Singaporeans got teary-eyed after reading the touching story of a helper being flown back to Singapore for a wedding surprise.

While many later congratulated the newlywed Kelly Chua and expressed their happiness for her and her helper Lita’s emotional reunion, some netizens questioned Lita’s choice of attire on the wedding day.

Perhaps, in response to the question, Ms Chua shared a video of Lita explaining why she chose not to attend in a dress.

Saying how she just wanted Ms Chua to be happy on her big day, Lita felt that being present on her wedding day was more important than her choice of outfit.

Helper says she’s more than happy to surprise bride at her wedding

In a TikTok video shared by the newlywed on Monday (1 May), Ms Chua asked Lita how she felt when others pointed out that she wasn’t wearing a dress to the wedding.

Lita calmly said that she felt “very shy to wear a nice dress” as other attendees would look at her.

She then smiled and told Ms Chua the most important thing was that she could attend her wedding in person.

She later looked towards Ms Chua behind the camera and added, “because I miss you and I love you.”

Helper wants bride to be happy on her wedding day

The two continued to share their appreciation for each other, and when Ms Chua asked Lita if she was happy, she didn’t hesitate to agree.

Lita added that she tried her very best to attend Ms Chua’s wedding so that she could make her happy on her wedding day.

As she cheerfully ate her yoghurt, she wished Ms Chua a happy wedding and gave her blessings.

Netizens proud of Lita

The loving exchange tugged at netizens’ heartstrings, with many of them commending Lita’s stance on the matter.

Some also pointed out how at the end of the day, helpers value respect and love from their families over material goods such as dresses.

As others expressed how happy they felt seeing Lita’s loving relationship with Ms Chua, one suggested Ms Chua do the same and surprise Lita in the Philippines one day.

In a subsequent TikTok video, Ms Chua shared that Lita had recently left to return home to the Philippines. Of course, the entire family was at the airport to send her off, with everyone tearfully hugging Lita goodbye.

A loving & respectful relationship

The strong relationship between Lita and Ms Chua’s family is truly admirable.

Perhaps, their relationship can also inspire us to treat our helpers with the love and respect they deserve.

We hope that Ms Chua and Lita will continue to make more loving memories like these together in the future.

Featured image adapted from @otter.totts on TikTok.