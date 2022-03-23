NUS UTown Resident Cat Sleeps On Tote Bag Pillow, Netizens Coo At How Adorable He Is

Cats often sneak their way into the hearts of residents in a neighbourhood, becoming an important part of the community. This is likewise the case for cats that hang around in school compounds.

Students at National University of Singapore would be familiar with Ashy, an adorable community cat who’s frequently seen at UTown.

On Tuesday (22 Mar), a TikTok user shared footage of Ashy falling asleep on a bench while using a tote bag as a pillow.

The video quickly went viral, garnering over 3 million views. Many couldn’t help but coo at how Ashy excels at taking cat naps with his comfy new pillow.

NUS resident cat Ashy spotted sleeping on ‘pillow’

As students busied themselves studying at NUS UTown’s Education Resource Centre on Tuesday (22 Mar), Ashy, one of the resident cats, was spotted having his afternoon nap.

While this is nothing out of the ordinary, the TikTok user soon realised that the feline was sleeping on what appears to be a pillow.

In his video’s caption, he wrote that “someone gave the cat in my uni a pillow”.

However, this wasn’t just any other pillow — it was actually a tote bag.

From the looks of it, Ashy clearly loves his new pillow as he was seen resting his head on the bag while in a curled-up position.

Another NUS student later shared a video of Ashy, alert and wide awake after “sleeping the whole day” away on his new pillow.

In the video, Ashy’s prized tote bag pillow could be seen next to him. The same TikToker later went to examine the contents of the tote bag.

He found that it contained some random items including a wooden board that said ‘Faith in God includes faith in His timing’ and a stack of NUS Arts Festival brochures.

Netizen says Ashy is too cute

The original TikTok video of Ashy’s new pillow quickly went viral, garnering over 3 million views at the time of writing.

Netizens felt that Ashy was simply looking too cute, cuddling up to his new pillow.

Some humorously said that Ashy was getting his well-deserved rest for being such a hardworking student.

This netizen even suggested that it was time to provide Ashy with a blanket as well.

Ashy the 9-year-old tabby

According to NUS Residential Life, Ashy is a tabby cat that’s at least 6 years old.

The feline is cared for by student volunteer organisations NUS Cat Café as well as NUS People Ending Animal Cruelty and Exploitation (PEACE).

Ashly can often be found sleeping his day away around UTown.

The beloved resident cat even has its own Instagram page.

His biography reads that he is a “Bachelor of Laziness”, a “Master of Belly Flops”, and has a “PhD in Napping”.

Well, with his new pillow, Ashy is certainly well on his way to furthering his studies in taking cat naps.

Hope Ashy enjoys his naps more with new ‘pillow’

Ashy has certainly grown to become a beloved part of the NUS community.

It is heartwarming to see students taking the initiative to care for resident cats like Ashy, ensuring he is more than comfortable in the school.

Hopefully, with his new pillow, Ashy will now enjoy his naps even more as he takes a rest from entertaining students with his playful antics.

