Last Bus & Train Extensions For New Year’s Eve 2020

With Phase 3 arriving just in time for New Year’s countdown celebrations, this is the chance for socially-distanced outings and gatherings — and with them come revised bus and train timings.

To allow revellers to stay out a little while longer, 3 of the 4 public transport operators here have announced changes to their last train and bus timings for Thursday (31 Dec).

Those travelling to and from the city area need not face severe surges in cab fares on New Year’s.

This is if you’re taking bus and trains from SMRT, SBS Transit, and Tower Transit.

Train & bus extensions on New Year’s Eve 2020

SBS Transit will extend their train lines – namely, the North East Line (NEL), Downtown Line (DTL), and the Sengkang-Punggol Light Rail Transit (SPLRT) – for at least 1 hour.

They announced the following timings for their last train service on the NEL:

Last train departs from HarbourFront to Punggol at 1am

Last train departs from Punggol to HarbourFront at 12.32am

For an easier look at when you should catch the last train at each station on the NEL, look no further:

Meanwhile, for the DTL, the details are as follows:

Last train departs from Bukit Panjang to Expo at 12.34am

Last train departs from Expo to Bukit Panjang at 12.34am

The following 22 bus services will run later as well:

SMRT services extensions

SMRT too, will extend their train and bus services on New Year’s Eve.

SMRT lines consist of the North-South Line (NSL), East-West Line (EWL), and Circle Line (CCL).

Meanwhile, the following 14 bus services will also see extended timings.

Tower Transit extended timings

Meanwhile, Tower Transit Singapore will also extend some of their buses’ timings, as follows:

Those who live primarily in the West and North-East won’t have to overly worry with these extensions in place.

Enjoy your New Year’s celebrations responsibly

Do note that Go-Ahead Singapore bus services will not have extended operating hours.

Be sure to check your service before deciding to stay out for the night.

Also, always ensure that you’re following all safe distancing measures and that you’re not breaking any of them.

This is a time of celebration, but there’ll also be enforcers around to ensure everyone’s celebrating without risking others.

