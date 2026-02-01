Vehicle OBUs to alert motorists to slow down when approaching selected expressway exits & Friendly Streets

New OBU speed alerts to replace ‘Your Speed Sign’ at six expressway exits

Motorists in Singapore are now receiving two new On-Board Unit (OBU) alerts since Wednesday (28 Jan), according to an announcement by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Facebook.

The new alerts are aimed at reminding drivers to slow down and observe speed limits, particularly when approaching selected streets and expressway exits.

Drivers to get speed limit alerts at six expressway exits

Under the update, motorists will receive speed limit alerts when approaching the following expressway exits:

PIE (Changi) exit to Bedok North (Exit 8A)

SLE (BKE) exit to Lentor Avenue

PIE (Tuas) exit to Clementi Avenue 6

PIE (Changi) exit to Tampines Avenue 5 (Exit 4B)

BKE (PIE) exit to KJE (PIE)

ECP (Sheares Avenue) exit to Rochor Road

According to LTA, the new alert will replace the existing “Your Speed Sign” at these six locations, to keep drivers better informed of speed limits and encourage safer driving behaviour.

Alerts introduced at selected Friendly Streets

Motorists will also receive alerts when approaching designated Friendly Streets.

Introduced in March 2023, Friendly Streets is an initiative designed to encourage active mobility and make walking journeys more convenient and comfortable.

The locations where motorists will be alerted to slow down when approaching are:

Ang Mo Kio Street 31

Bukit Batok West

Tampines Avenue 9

Toa Payoh Lorong 1A and Lorong 2

West Coast

LTA said the alerts are intended to remind motorists to be more mindful of other road users, especially in areas with higher pedestrian activity.

More OBU features to come

In the post, LTA noted that more than 90% of vehicles in Singapore already have an OBU installed.

Motorists who have yet to do so can contact an authorised workshop to book an installation appointment, including during routine vehicle servicing.

“As we continue to complete more Friendly Streets, we’ll progressively expand the coverage of these alerts,” LTA said, adding that more OBU features are currently in the works.

