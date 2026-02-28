Police officer in US charged with insurance fraud for allegedly skydiving while on disability leave

Police officer allegedly went skydiving while on disability leave, charged with insurance fraud

A police officer in Los Angeles, the United States (US), has been charged with felony insurance fraud after allegedly skydiving and working out at a fitness centre while on disability leave.

Injured his left elbow while on duty in 2023

Christopher Carnahan, 43, claimed to be temporarily totally disabled, having injured his left elbow during an on-duty incident in May 2023.

He was then placed on total temporary disability status.

Police officers with this status are entitled to receive 100% of their base salary tax-free for up to one year, with two-thirds of their salary thereafter if the injury persists, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Engaged in skydives and visited fitness centre while receiving benefits

Prosecutors allege that Carnahan engaged in activities inconsistent with his claimed injury, including multiple skydives in Lake Elsinore and visiting a fitness centre.

As a result, he faces two felony counts of insurance fraud.

He could face six years in jail if convicted

Carnahan, an 18-year veteran of the Los Angeles Police Department, was arrested on Wednesday (25 Feb) and is being held on $100,000 (S$126,500) bail.

His arraignment is expected at a later date. If convicted, he faces up to six years in county jail.

“This case is about honesty and accountability,” said L.A. County District Attorney Nathan Hochman in a press release.

He added: “Claiming to be temporarily totally disabled and collecting disability benefits intended for injured workers while engaging in physically demanding activities like skydiving is a crime. This is an officer who knows the law and understands the standards he is sworn to uphold.”

