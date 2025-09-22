Japan police chief exposed for allegedly extorting soapland operator for free services for nearly 8 years

Soapland operator in Japan alleges police superintendent extorted establishment for free services, reveals text exchanges

A senior police officer in Japan has been accused of abusing his position to extort free sexual services from a soapland for nearly eight years.

The operator of the soapland, known as “Emperor” in Wakayama City, revealed text messages in which the officer allegedly detailed his preferences for women and even requested specific girls.

Soaplands are bathhouses in Japan that also serve as brothels, offering sexual services to customers.

Police chief allegedly exploited soapland for years

According to Shukan Bunshun, the officer was identified as Yasuhiro Horiuchi, the former Wakayama prefecture police superintendent.

The soapland operator claimed Horiuchi had repeatedly pressured him for services.

“I think he pestered me nearly 100 times,” the operator said.

Texts obtained by the tabloid showed Horiuchi openly discussing his preferences and demanding certain women.

Officer allowed to resign despite scandal

In May 2025, the soapland operator himself was arrested under Japan’s Anti-Prostitution laws.

Just a month later, Horiuchi was permitted to resign voluntarily after his connection to the establishment surfaced — a move that drew sharp criticism online.

Netizens fumed that the disgraced officer got away with a slap on the wrist, with many saying he should have faced harsher punishment.

Rare case of police corruption in Japan

Although Japan’s judicial system is well-known for its flaws, often forcing confessions through coercion, outright corruption is much rarer.

However, recent scandals have shaken public confidence.

Last June, a retired police officer leaked details of his superior covering up for crimes committed by other officers. One such case includes how an officer was caught committing voyeurism, but the chief refused to open an investigation into the case.

That same month, Hokkaido police became the subject of a massive scandal when it was revealed that officers had an illicit relationship with one of the culprits in a high-profile murder case.

Also read: Forensic analyst in Japan falsifies 130 DNA tests, police say fraud has ‘no effect on cases’

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Bunshun.