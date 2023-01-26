S’pore Chicken Rice Hawker Asks For Decency After Customer Shouts At Him Over Missing Chilli

Angry Customer Rejects OK Chicken Rice Owner’s Compensation Offers Over Missing Chilli

People can resort to rather extreme behaviour when they’re angry.

OK Chicken Rice owner Daniel Tan shared that he found himself dealing with an agitated customer on Chinese New Year eve — all over a missing packet of chilli.

Sharing a screenshot, Daniel said even though he offered numerous different forms of compensation, the customer refused to be cordial, even calling the owner multiple times throughout the night to vent his anger.

Customer rejects all other compensation offered, makes unreasonable demands

In a Facebook post on 21 Jan, OK Chicken Rice shared a lengthy message detailing the customer’s unreasonable requests and “(made) a scene” over the phone.

Apparently, his order made through a delivery platform was missing chilli.

In response to MS News’ queries, Daniel shared that the customer had first tried to contact the delivery platform, but later found his personal number online after getting frustrated at the delivery platform’s slow response.

At the time of the call, he was driving to dinner with his family.

Daniel heard the complaint and offered the customer different forms of compensation, such as:

Chilli and 10 free sticks of satay if they ordered something else

Taxi fare to the store to get the chilli

A make-up meal on their next order or visit

A full refund for the meal

However, the situation quickly turned sour as the angry customer started shouting over the phone and rejected every compensation offer.

Upon finding out that the store had no delivery personnel who could deliver the chilli to him immediately, he demanded to fire the staff.

Daniel told MS News that he stopped picking up after about four calls, but the customer continued calling throughout the night and even the next day.

Owner explains rationale of post

Daniel told MS News the purpose of his post “wasn’t to shame” but rather as a protective measure in case the customer accused them of things they did not do.

In fact, the customer replied to the Facebook post but later deleted the comments, he told MS News.

“While we are understanding of the frustration of a missing chilli sauce packet, our staff also didn’t deliberately do it. Allow us to make it up to you,” he added.

Shouting at people over the phone is unlikely to get anyone anywhere. Perhaps it may be best to give feedback and make requests in a more level-headed and reasonable manner.

We hope the matter was resolved amicably between both parties.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from OK Chicken Rice on Facebook and Facebook.