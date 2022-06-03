Oklahoma Gunman Allegedly Targeted Surgeon After Suffering Back Pain Following Surgery

5 Victims In Oklahoma Shooting On 1 Jun Include Gunman’s Surgeon

It’s unfortunate when the doctor who was supposed to heal you ends up giving you more problems. But that is completely no reason to go on a murderous rampage.

Just eight days after a Texas school shooting rocked the United States (US), another occurred in an Oklahoma medical building, claiming five lives.

According to authorities, one of the victims was Dr Preston Phillips, a 59-year-old orthopaedic surgeon who previously treated the gunman, Michael Louis.

A letter from Louis confirms that he deliberately targeted Dr Phillips, whom he blamed for his post-surgery back pain.

Oklahoma gunman states intent to kill surgeon in letter

On Wednesday (1 Jun), a man opened fire in the Natalie Medical Building in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The incident claimed the lives of five people, including the gunman and two doctors.

According to Reuters, officers found a letter on Louis revealing “the intent to kill Dr Phillips and anyone who came in his way”.

CNN reports that Dr Phillips performed back surgery on Louis on 19 May. After Louis was discharged on 24 May, he kept calling Dr Phillips’ office to request additional treatment as he was in pain.

On Tuesday (31 May), Louis saw Dr Phillips for treatment but called again the next day, complaining of back pain.

A letter found on Louis indicates his plans to murder Dr Phillips and anyone else in his way. Calling the contents of the letter a “clear motive”, Police Chief Wendell Franklin said,

He blamed Dr Phillips for the ongoing pain following the surgery.

As for the other victims, they died simply because they “stood in the way”.

Authorities have identified the other three victims as Dr Stephanie Husen, receptionist Amanda Glenn, and patient William Love.

An unspecified number of people also suffered injuries in the shooting.

Oklahoma gunman bought weapons earlier that day

CNN reports that Louis bought an AR-15-style semiautomatic rifle from a gun shop at around 2pm on the day of the attack.

He had also purchased a .40-calibre pistol from a pawn shop on Sunday (29 May). Police found both weapons at the scene of the crime.

At 4.53pm, someone who was on a video call with a doctor in the building alerted the police to the shooting.

Officers arrived at 4.56pm and heard a gunshot two minutes later. They believe it was the sound of the gunman taking his own life.

Hope something can be done to prevent more of such tragic incidents

Just a day after the incident in Oklahoma, another tragic shooting took place in Iowa, claiming three lives.

It’s high time those in power did something to address the obvious gun problems in the US.

One shouldn’t need to fear for their life just because others accused them of doing a bad job, or because they went to school, took the subway, or visited the supermarket.

MS News extends our condolences to the victims’ loved ones. May the deceased rest in peace.

