Thief allegedly steals S$1K from elderly shop owner at Old Airport Road, arrested after 2nd theft of S$20

Thief allegedly steals over S$1,000 from Old Airport Road shops, faced charges on 6 Dec

A thief stole money on two occasions at Old Airport Road Food Centre, allegedly taking S$1,000 from a shop owner.

Police arrested and charged the man with theft on 6 Dec after he stole S$20 from a food and beverage stall.

Thief steals S$1,000 from grocery shop in Old Airport Road

According to Shin Min Daily News, the first incident occurred on 19 Aug at 12.22pm. 75-year-old Ms Wu (surname transliterated) and her elderly husband have run a grocery shop there for over 30 years.

On the day of the incident, Ms Wu was sitting outside the shop. She saw a man enter, walk around inside, and leave.

She thought nothing of it until later in the day, when someone delivered goods to the grocery shop.

When Ms Wu’s husband went to get cash for payment, he found that their money was missing.

Ms Wu explained that she keeps most of her cash in an unlocked drawer, with some loose change in a bucket. When she checked, she found that someone had stolen S$1,000 from the drawer, alongside the change in the bucket.

Additionally, several packets of cigarettes had also gone missing from the shop.

They checked the CCTV footage and discovered that a man had committed the offence. Their daughter helped them make a police report on their behalf.

Man believed to have climbed over wall to steal S$20 from stall

On 3 Dec, the same man allegedly returned to Old Airport Road Food Centre between 1.49am and 3.14am. He entered a Malay vendor’s stall and stole S$20 in cash.

The vendor said he noticed signs of theft while opening his stall in the morning. Someone had moved the pots and pans, there was an extra towel on the shelf, and he noticed shoeprints on the floor and on top of a cabinet.

He suspected that the man climbed over the wall behind the stall in order to enter.

“I’ve operated my stall for six years, and this is the first time I’ve encountered an incident like this. Luckily, the losses are minor.”

Suspect previously stole shoes worth over S$200 from HDB flat

According to a police statement, the police received a report of the theft at around 7.20am of 3 Dec.

“Through ground enquiries and with the aid of images from police cameras, officers from Bedok Police Division established the man’s identity and arrested him on 4 December 2025.”

The police also believe the suspect is involved in other cases of theft.

On 6 Dec, 57-year-old Kamsani received a charge for theft in dwelling. He had also stolen three pairs of shoes worth over S$200 from a HDB flat on 30 Oct 2024.

Additionally, Kamsani had given his Singpass password to others on four occasions in Nov 2024.

The accused had been granted parole from 14 March 2024 to 6 March 2026, with all the aforementioned incidents violating his Conditional Remission Order (CRO).

