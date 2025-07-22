Man attempts to rob Choa Chu Kang minimart after grandma refuses to give him cigarette money, jailed 2.5 years

Man jailed for attempting to rob Choa Chu Kang minimart after grandmother refused to give him money

A 26-year-old man was sentenced to two years and six months’ jail and 12 strokes of the cane for multiple offences, including attempting to rob a convenience store in Choa Chu Kang with a metal rod after his grandmother refused to give him money for cigarettes.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incident took place on 14 April 2024 at around 3.11am.

Harry Chia Yin Xiang had been hanging out with a friend when he realised he didn’t have enough money to buy cigarettes.

At around 2am, he called his grandmother to ask for money.

When she refused, Chia felt that she “did not care for him” and decided it would be better “if he got arrested by the police”, the prosecution said.

Tries to provoke arrest by admitting to theft

At around 2.45am, Chia entered the U Stars Supermarket at Block 810B Choa Chu Kang Avenue 7 and told the 53-year-old cashier that he had stolen a bottle of green tea, in an apparent attempt to provoke arrest.

However, the cashier said he would not report the matter if Chia returned the drink.

Chia left the store but returned shortly after, this time armed with a metal rod.

He pressed it against the cashier’s neck and demanded the money in the cash register.

The cashier explained that the register could only be opened with a purchase and pointed out the CCTV cameras, but Chia reportedly said he didn’t care.

Eventually, the cashier managed to talk him down, and Chia left the scene.

The police were alerted, and he was arrested within two hours.

There were no injuries or losses resulting from the attempted robbery.

Defendant flashed middle finger at NEA officers after littering offence

In an unrelated incident on 18 Aug 2023, Chia was seen throwing a lit cigarette onto the ground outside Tiong Bahru Plaza.

Two auxiliary police officers attached to the National Environment Agency (NEA) approached him and asked for his identity card.

“A lot of offence already, so you want charge just charge lah,” Chia told them.

When one of the officers issued a notice to attend court, Chia asked whether they thought he had a lot of money.

He crumpled the notice, threw it away in front of them, pointed his middle finger at the officers, hurled vulgarities, and left the scene.

A few months later on 14 March 2024, Chia was found in possession of a knuckleduster at Block 306 Yishun Central.

He told the police he was “not on good terms” with his colleagues, who were allegedly gang members, and had arranged to meet them at the location over a “work dispute”.

However, the meeting had yet to take place when officers arrived.

Judge sentences Chia to 12 strokes of the cane

In court on Monday (21 July), Chia pleaded guilty to one count each of:

Attempted robbery

Possession of a weapon

Using abusive language against a public servant

Two additional charges were taken into consideration during sentencing.

Chia was ultimately sentenced to two years and six months’ jail and 12 strokes of the cane — six for the attempted robbery and another six for possessing a knuckleduster.

Also read: 2 women hurt after attempted daylight robbery at Tampines HDB, man arrested & charged

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News and lightfiction on Canva, for illustration purposes only.