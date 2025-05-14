2 women hurt after attempted daylight robbery at Tampines HDB, man arrested & charged

Man arrested for allegedly assaulting women with metal rod at Tampines

On Monday (12 May), a man was arrested for allegedly assaulting two women with a metal rod during an attempted robbery in Tampines.

Both victims — aged 82 and 30 — were injured and sent to the hospital conscious.

The 40-year-old perpetrator, Mohamad Hairil Mohamad Salleh, was charged in court on Wednesday (14 May) and faced one charge of attempting to commit robbery while armed with a weapon.

Attempted to rob women while armed

Mohamad Hairil was accused of targeting the women at the ground floor lift lobby of Block 287, Tampines Street 22, at around 1.30pm.

In a statement provided by the Singapore Police Force (SPF), the man allegedly asked the women to hand over their valuables and attacked them using the handle of a metal dumbbell when they refused to do so.

Subsequently, with the help of images from CCTV cameras, officers from Bedok Police Division and Police Operations Command Centre identified and arrested the man within three hours.

According to court documents and the authorities, details of how the women got away from the incident scene were not revealed, nor were any details of their injuries.

Man faces up to 20 years’ jail

If found guilty, Mohamad Hairil faces a jail term between five and 20 years, and at least 12 strokes of the cane.

His case will be heard again in court on 21 May.

SPF emphasised that they will “spare no effort to arrest those who commit violent crimes,” adding that authorities will take firm action against them in accordance with the law.

The public is advised to stay calm when faced with similar situations and to take note of the offender’s appearance.

They should also contact the authorities immediately in such cases.

Also read: Woman allegedly assaulted, tied up & robbed by 2 men at Jalan Besar, suspects caught within 4 hours

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.