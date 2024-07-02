Foreign motorbikes registered before July 2003 to be barred entry to S’pore

Older foreign motorbikes to be barred entry to Singapore

In a move to enhance air quality and public health, Singapore has announced a ban on older foreign motorcycles and a tighter emissions threshold for foreign commercial diesel vehicles entering the island state.

Starting 1 July 2028, foreign-registered motorcycles that were registered before 1 July 2003, will not be allowed on Singapore’s roads.

This regulation aligns with the city’s ongoing efforts to limit vehicular emissions and is an extension of a similar ban imposed on old local motorcycles announced back in 2018, reports Channel News Asia.

Older foreign motorbikes barred to Singapore to reduce pollution

The National Environment Agency (NEA) declared the ban in a press release on Monday (1 July).

The decision targets motorcycles that fail to meet the newer Euro emissions standards, which are designed to significantly reduce pollution.

“Foreign motorcyclists aiming to enter Singapore will now need to ensure their vehicles are registered on or after 1 July 2003, and comply with Singapore’s in-use emission standards,” the NEA explained.

Stricter emissions threshold for foreign commercial diesel vehicles

Additionally, from 1 April 2026, the NEA will enforce a stricter emissions threshold for foreign commercial diesel vehicles.

The accepted Hartridge Smoke Units (HSU) will be tightened to 50 HSU. The HSU is a measure of smoke emissions.

According to The Straits Times, vehicles emitting smoke emissions over 40 HSU currently receive a composition fine, while those above 60 HSU are turned back at Singapore’s checkpoints.

The new HSU limit is in line with standards set under the ASEAN Framework Agreement on the Facilitation of Goods in Transit.

The agency is taking a “firm stance against non-compliance with Singapore’s stipulated emissions standards” to ensure the protection of the city’s air quality.

Violators now face up to a S$2,000 fine upon the first conviction, under the Environmental Protection and Management (Vehicular Emissions) Regulations.

Also read: 15 S’pore Motorists Fined For Exhaust Emissions & Using Phones, Authorities To Do Regular Checks

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Motorbike Magazine Malaysia on Facebook, Anberasan Thangarajoo on Facebook.