15 Errant Motorists In Singapore Fined For Exhaust Emissions & Phone Usage

To keep the roads safe for everyone, people should adhere to all regulations put in place.

On Wednesday (30 Mar), authorities caught and fined 15 motorists for offences, including exhaust emissions and using mobile devices.

Source

The National Environment Agency (NEA) also stated that they will continue to conduct regular checks.

Errant motorists had exhaust emissions & used phones

According to NEA’s Facebook statement, they partnered with the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and Land Transport Authority (LTA) to conduct checks on motorists in northern Singapore.

Source

Together, they caught and fined 15 motorists for various offences, including using their phones or driving vehicles that exceed permitted exhaust and noise emission levels.

Source

These included owners of cars, motorcycles, and commercial goods vehicles.

All vehicles in Singapore must meet local standards

NEA reiterated that both local and foreign-registered vehicles should comply with Singapore’s exhaust and noise emission standards under the Environmental Protection and Management (Vehicular Emissions) Regulations.

Those who do not adhere to the rules may be denied entry at Singapore’s checkpoints and face the appropriate punitive measures.

Source

The Straits Times reports that this traffic enforcement blitz follows a rise in fatal accidents and injuries on the road.

Moving forward, NEA, SPF, and LTA will continue to conduct regular ad-hoc checks on the road. This is to help sustain a clean and safe environment for all.

Everyone has a part to play

Everyone has a part to play in keeping Singapore’s roads safe and pleasant for all. To do this, road users should always adhere to the regulations set by the authorities.

Members of the public can also report errant motorists by submitting details such as the vehicle registration number, location, date, and time of the incident to NEA, LTA, or SPF.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from NEA on Facebook.