Olivia Newton-John Passes Away At 73, Singer & Actress Most Famous For Role In ‘Grease’

Olivia Newton-John Passes Away At 73, Leaves Behind Husband & Daugther

Those of a certain generation might remember the iconic movie musical “Grease”.

One of the highlights of the show was female lead Olivia Newton-John, who memorably morphed from a prim and proper schoolgirl to a blonde bombshell.

Sadly, the world-famous actress and singer passed away on Monday (8 Aug), aged 73.

Olivia Newton-John passes surrounded by loved ones

The sad news was announced in a post on Newton-John’s official Facebook page on Monday (8 Aug), Pacific Standard Time.

Written by her husband John Easterling, it revealed that the star passed away peacefully that morning at her ranch in Southern California.

She was surrounded by family and friends.

She leaves behind Easterling and her daughter Chloe Lattanzi, as well as a sister, brother and nieces and nephews.

She battled cancer for 30 years

No reason for Newton-John’s death was given.

However, she had been battling cancer for 30 years, according to The Guardian.

The first time she was diagnosed with breast cancer was in 1992.

In 2013, the cancer relapsed but she kept mum about it, fighting the disease secretly.

Unfortunately, it came back a third time in 2017 and spread to her spine.

She rose to fame in “Grease”

Newton-John was born in the United Kingdom in 1948, but her family moved to Australia when she was six years old.

She started a singing career from the age of 14 with modest success, competing alongside ABBA at the Eurovision song contest.

Her life changed, though, when she was cast opposite John Travolta as the female lead in “Grease”.

It catapalted her to fame, with the song she sang in the show “Hopelessly Devoted to You” reaching No. 3 on the US Billboard charts and snagging and Oscar nomination.

This led to her hit album “Physical” in 1981. In the iconic music video for the first single of the same name, a spandex-clad Newton-John works out next to hunks in skimpy trunks.

The video was amusingly recreated with Jane Lynch in an episode of Glee.

John Travolta pays tribute

In an Instagram post shortly after her death was announced, “Grease” co-star and good friend John Travolta paid tribute to Newton-John, saying she made all their lives so much better.

Praising her impact as “incredible”, he also added that he was,

Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever!

Sending his love, he said he hopes to see her “down the road” once more.

He also shared an incandescent old photo of her.

Daughter shares touching photos

Newton-John’s daughter also shared touching photos of her with her mother in a captionless Instagram post.

They started off an adorable shot of the duo sharing a tender smooch.

From the series, it’s clear that Lattanzi loves and admires her mother very much indeed, and her passing is a great loss for her.

Olivia Newton-John: gone too soon

It’s heartbreaking indeed to hear of Olivia Newton-John’s passing, especially for those who grew up watching her shows and listening to her songs.

We’re sure she will be dearly missed by fans due to her beauty and talent.

MS News sends our condolences to her loved ones. While she’s no longer with us, her legacy will indeed live on through her works and people she touched.

Featured images from Olivia Newton-John on Facebook and PosterNation on Facebook.