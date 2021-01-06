Body Of 18-Year-Old Found Outside One Raffles Place On 5 Jan

The body of an 18-year-old man was found outside One Raffles Place in Singapore’s Central Business District last night (5 Jan).

According to Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), he was confirmed dead at the scene.

Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reports that police were alerted to the incident at around 9.30pm.

Witnesses had spotted a blue tent outside the office building, with police cars and an ambulance stopped along Battery Road near Raffles Place MRT.

Source

Investigations are ongoing, and police have classified the case as unnatural death.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.