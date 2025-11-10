Ong Beng Seng keeps PR status despite abetting obstruction of justice, issued ICA warning

ICA will not revoke PR status of Ong Beng Seng after review

Billionaire Ong Beng Seng will get to keep his status as a Singapore permanent resident (PR), despite being convicted of abetting obstruction of justice.

The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) was quoted by The Straits Times (ST) as saying that it would not revoke Mr Ong’s PR.

ICA reviewed PR status of Ong Beng Seng

In its statement on Monday (10 Nov), ICA said it had reviewed Mr Ong’s PR status.

Though it would not be revoked, he has been issued a letter of warning to “put him on notice”, it added, noting:

Any future adverse conduct will render him liable for revocation of his PR status.

Ong Beng Seng pleaded guilty to abetting the obstruction of justice

Mr Ong, 79, had pleaded guilty on 4 Aug to one charge of abetting the obstruction of justice.

In 2022, he had invited then Transport Minister S. Iswaran to travel on his private jet to watch the World Cup in Qatar.

When the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) came across and seized the flight manifest while investigating a separate matter, Mr Ong admitted to arranging to bill Mr Iswaran S$5,700 for a business class flight ticket from Doha to Singapore.

Ong Beng Seng fined S$30K

Eventually, Mr Ong was fined S$30,000 — the maximum fine that could be imposed.

The judge had ruled that judicial mercy should be exercised in view of the tycoon’s poor health.

Mr Ong suffers from advanced multiple myeloma, an incurable cancer that attacks white blood cells.

The crime of abetting the obstruction of justice is punishable with imprisonment of up to seven years, a fine, or both.

If not for his medical condition, a sentence of three months’ jail would have been appropriate, the judge said.

PRs convicted of offence would have status reviewed: ICA

After his conviction in August, ICA had said that Singapore PRs convicted of an offence would have their PR status reviewed.

Mr Ong is a Malaysian citizen, having been born in Malaysia in 1946.

He came to Singapore at the age of four.

