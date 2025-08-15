Ong Beng Seng fined S$30,000 for obstruction of justice, judge cites defendant’s poor health

Ong Beng Seng fined S$30,000 on 15 Aug for obstruction of justice

On Friday (15 Aug), property tycoon Ong Beng Seng was fined S$30,000 in place of a three-month jail term for assisting former Transport Minister S Iswaran in obstructing the course of justice.

The judge granted Mr Ong judicial mercy in consideration of his poor health.

The sentencing brings a close to the case, which has been ongoing since July 2023, when an investigation into then-Minister Iswaran was announced.

Both prosecution & defence sought a fine

The crime of abetting the obstruction of justice is punishable with imprisonment up to seven years, a fine, or both.

The defence sought a fine in place of imprisonment for Mr Ong on the grounds that time in jail would be life-threatening to the 79-year-old man.

The prosecution sought an eight-week jail sentence, but in consideration of Mr Ong’s condition, agreed that a more lenient sentence would be appropriate.

Ong Beng Seng suffers from advanced cancer

Mr Ong suffers from advanced multiple myeloma, an incurable cancer that attacks white blood cells.

The condition had compromised his immune system and severely damaged his skeletal system, making him susceptible to falls and infections.

One of Mr Ong’s physicians even described his condition as “one of the most complex and high-risk” cases of multiple myeloma he has seen.

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), Judge Lee stated that the “undisputed medical evidence shows that the sentence of jail would carry a high risk of endangering the accused’s life given his serious medical conditions”.

Judge Lee also cited the increased health risks that Mr Ong would face in any prison environment, even a prison medical ward.

“The risk of infections would increase significantly due to unavoidable interactions with rotating shifts of prison officers and medical staff,” said Judge Lee.

She added that even though prisons have a healthcare system in place to manage “inmates with complex and serious medical conditions”, it does not “address the enhanced risk of potentially fatal falls and infections”.

Judge bases ruling on humanitarian considerations

Judge Lee described Mr Ong’s offences as serious and warranting condemnation, but pointed to the public interest against punishments that would “unduly place gravely ill offenders at risk.”

Hence, she stated:

On balance, I find the humanitarian considerations ought to prevail in this case.

She ended by stating that the S$30,000 fine must be paid by Mr Ong by the end of 15 Aug.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News on Facebook and by MS News.