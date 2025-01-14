OnlyFans model in UK sleeps with 1,057 men in 12 hours, claims she broke record

OnlyFans model in UK sleeps with 1,057 men in 12 hours

An infamous OnlyFans model from the UK has once again made headlines, this time for sleeping with 1,057 men in only 12 hours.

According to The Sun, Bonnie Blue has been aiming to break the record set by Lisa Sparks, who slept with 919 men in a day in 2004.

Invited “barely legal” & “barely breathing” men to join her

Earlier this week, the 25-year-old Brit invited “barely legal” and “barely breathing” men to sleep with her.

“Come and make me yours,” she said after providing a rough address.

Then she proceeded to allegedly sleep with 1,057 men in a mere 12 hours. With only 720 minutes in those hours, this meant that she gave roughly 41 seconds per man.

In a TikTok post, the model discussed the harrowing logistics that made the feat possible.

“Gangbangs after gangbangs to start with,” she said. She would take five men at a time before rotating into another group when they were done.

After that, she wanted more time with each man so she began to spend time with each man one-on-one.

“So one person would watch whilst I was with somebody, and then it would literally just be like a rotating circle like that,” she said.

Disbelief from commenters

After the deed, she also made a TikTok post boasting that her skin was better than ever.

“I told you girls taking fluids and moisturiser is good for your skin,” she said.

The reaction online has mostly been one of disbelief or condemnation.

One commenter suggested that this was traumatic for everyone involved. A couple of others suggested that this was all fake.

However, the model’s press representative has said that video evidence of the deed would be released in the coming months, according to The Sun.

She reportedly makes £600k (over S$1 million) per month through her OnlyFans and has a net worth of £3 million (S$5 million).

