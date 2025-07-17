Streetwalkers seen soliciting clients along Orchard Road, public worried about S’pore’s image

Streetwalkers soliciting at Orchard Road spark public concern

A group of streetwalkers along Orchard Road has caused public concern after they were seen openly soliciting clients.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the women have been spotted in the area in front of Forum The Shopping Mall for several months.

A reporter who visited the area recently saw around 10 of these women after nightfall.

Sitting on stone benches or steps along the sidewalk, they appeared to be waiting for an opportunity to strike up conversations with passing men.

The women are believed to be between their 20s and 40s, with some sitting alone and others in pairs or groups of two or three.

Once they noticed a passing man glancing at them, they would approach him, saying phrases such as “Be my boyfriend tonight” while putting their arms around them intimately.

Women target foreigners

An observer familiar with the area said that he noticed the streetwalkers about three months ago.

He added that most of the women are from Vietnam and that they chose to gather there because the area has many tourists.

According to him, the number of women peaks at around 11pm, and some stay as late as 4am.

“At its peak, there are around 20 to 30 women, making the problem very serious,” he said, adding that the open solicitation could damage Singapore’s reputation.

Foreigners have become the main targets of these women, whose prices reportedly start at S$200.