3 jailed for delivering contraceptives to illegal prostitution network across S’pore

Couple deliver condoms and birth control pills to illegal Singapore prostitution network

A couple and their accomplice have been jailed and fined for supplying contraceptives and other birth control products to women engaged in illegal prostitution across Singapore.

Chinese national Wen Mingyang (names transliterated from Chinese), 36, along with Malaysian Chen Jiawei, 39, and his 39-year-old Chinese national wife Liu Xiu, were sentenced in the State Courts after pleading guilty to violating the Singapore Women’s Charter.

At the time of the offences, Chen and Liu were Singapore permanent residents, Shin Min Daily News reported.

Supplied illegal prostitution network with contraceptives

Wen and Liu first met in China. In June 2020, Wen learned that Liu’s husband, Chen was working as a delivery rider in Singapore.

He then contacted Liu via WeChat and proposed a business arrangement — delivering condoms, lubricants, and birth control pills to women engaged in illegal prostitution in Singapore.

Orders were placed via WeChat, after which Wen provided the delivery addresses and product details.

Chen and Liu would then collect the items from a warehouse in Eunos and deliver them to the recipients. In return, the couple received a 15% commission for each order.

Chen primarily handled deliveries while Liu planned the routes, checked orders, and occasionally helped with deliveries.

The couple also managed the warehouse, handling stock and receiving new shipments.

Between 15 June and 31 July 2020, they reportedly earned S$2,705 from the operation.

Police raid uncovers contraceptive deliveries

On the night of 31 July 2020, the police received a tip-off about a suspicious man at Block 705 Woodlands Drive 40.

Officers discovered that the man had visited a flat to meet a woman engaged in illegal prostitution.

Police raided the unit, arrested the woman, and shut down the operation. Around the same time, officers spotted Chen loitering nearby.

Upon questioning, he admitted he was there to deliver contraceptives and had made similar deliveries before.

Chen was arrested on the spot, and police seized several boxes of condoms and lubricants on him.

The following day, Chen led officers to the warehouse, where they seized a large quantity of contraceptives. Liu was later arrested at her residence.

All three sentenced to prison and fined more than S$10,000

Liu and Chen were sentenced to 13 and 12 days in jail respectively and fined $13,500 each.

Meanwhile, Wen was sentenced to two weeks’ jail and fined the same amount. As Wen was unable to pay the fine, he will serve an additional seven weeks in jail.

