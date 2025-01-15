Female university student in S’pore serves 900 clients in couple-run prostitution ring to pay school fees

Female student works in prostitution ring run by couple to pay school fees

After becoming involved in a prostitution ring run by a husband and wife, a university student in Singapore served 900 clients over four years to pay her school fees.

The illegal operation, which earned over S$260,000 in six years, was masterminded by 43-year-old Pan Xuanying and her 45-year-old husband, Lin Deli (both names transliterated from Mandarin).

According to Shin Min Daily News, the couple faces multiple charges under the Women’s Charter, with Pan facing 16 charges and Lin six.

Pan admitted to four of the charges on Monday (13 Jan), while Lin confessed to two.

The remaining charges will be considered by the judge at sentencing.

Defendant’s prior experience as an escort

Struggling with financial difficulties, Pan founded an online prostitution ring called “girlsgeneration” in 2017.

At 28, she worked as an escort for one month, gaining insight into how the industry operated.

Initially, Pan ran the operation alone, focusing on recruiting both local and Malaysian women.

She would collect their photos and advertise their sexual services online.

In 2019, Pan partnered with a Malaysian agent named Cynthia, introduced through her husband’s friend.

Cynthia’s role was to recommend Malaysian women willing to engage in prostitution.

Different prices for local & Malaysian women

Pan and Cynthia agreed to split the profits 50/50, with Cynthia also providing Pan with a local bank account to receive the proceeds from the prostitution.

Local women’s services were priced at S$550 to S$750 per hour, while Malaysian women’s services were priced between S$550 and S$600 per hour.

Once a customer made an appointment, Pan would arrange for the escort to meet the client at the agreed time and location.

One of the women, “T”, began working as an escort in 2016 to fund her university fees.

She stopped working when she went to Australia as an exchange student in 2018.

After returning to Singapore, she reached out to Pan and resumed working for her.

Made profit of S$264,325 from prostitution

“T” worked for Pan from the ages of 22 to 27, serving approximately 900 clients over more than four years.

During this time, she transferred a total of S$200,000 in proceeds from her prostitution work to Pan.

On 5 Jan 2023, the police arrested two women working for Pan at two hotels, following intelligence received.

The couple was arrested the same day, bringing an end to their six-year-long online prostitution operation.

Over these six years, Pan made a total profit of S$264,325 from the earnings of others involved in prostitution.

Court documents also revealed that the couple started a funeral business in February 2021.

However, based on Shin Min Daily News’ understanding, they are not actively involved in the industry.

The business is registered at an HDB flat and lacks a website or social media presence.

