Man Served Tiny Pieces Of Meat In Orchard Beef Noodles, Owner Allegedly Brushes Him Off

Man Allegedly Served Tiny Slices Of Beef In Noodles From Orchard Eatery

After a long day, nothing is more satisfying than a piping hot bowl of beef noodles.

The rich broth and succulent slices of meat scream comfort, making the dish a simple yet complete one.

However, one man apparently did not receive the satisfying meal he was expecting when he visited an eatery selling beef noodles in Orchard.

In fact, he was dismayed to find only a few tiny slices of beef in his noodles. To make matters worse, the stall owner allegedly brushed the man off when he tried to convey his feedback.

The man then took his frustrations to social media, prompting many calls to boycott the stall.

Tiny beef slices from Orchard eatery stark difference from menu image

On Saturday (23 Sep), the man spoke about his recent experience at an eatery in Orchard Plaza on the Complaint Singapore Facebook page.

After ordering a bowl of beef noodles, he was shocked when he saw that he was only given a few tiny slices of meat.

At first, he thought the cook forgot to add the meat into the dish, so he went to feedback to the stall owner.

“To my horror, he [said] that’s the way it is served and asked his other employees [to not] care about me,” the customer alleged.

Comparing the dish he got with the images on the stall’s menu, the man remarked, “I now understand what is ‘Pictures are for illustration only’.”

In the comments, the man added, “I dig and dig and dig to check for meat underneath. But the more I dig, the more frustrated I become. Alas, really don’t have.”

Facebook users call for boycott of stall

Many Facebook users who came across the post called for a boycott of the stall.

One netizen called it daylight robbery and a cunning way to conduct business.

Another commenter remarked that how the stall prepared the food shows that the heart of the eatery is lacking.

There was also someone who stated simply that this was an “absolute turnoff”.

MS News has reached out to the man for more information and will update this article when he gets back.

