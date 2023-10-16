Elderly Woman Reportedly Asks Passers-By For Money Near Lucky Plaza, Police Investigating

Woman Has Allegedly Been Asking People For Money In Orchard

A well-dressed woman carrying a piece of luggage, in her 60s, has reportedly been asking passers-by for money along Orchard Road.

She claims to have no funds for food or transport, and has to ask others for money because of that.

The police are currently looking into her case. The woman is also assisting with the investigations.

Elderly woman has been asking people for money in Orchard

According to Shin Min Daily News, a man who only wishes to be known as Mr Deng (transliterated from Mandarin) has seen the woman in the area since July.

He revealed that she is well-dressed and carries luggage when she makes her rounds.

Mr Deng said the woman has been asking for money near Lucky Plaza along Orchard Road every Sunday. The woman is typically there between 10am and 11am or between 3pm and 4pm.

She claims to have no money for food or transport when she requests funds from others.

Having observed her actions for a while, Mr Deng finally called the police on Sunday (8 Oct). He did so because he was concerned that she might be facing difficulties and require help.

Police called in, investigations ongoing

When Shin Min visited Lucky Plaza on Sunday (8 Oct), they spotted the woman asking for cash from several people.

Most of them did not give the woman much, only handing her some coins or S$2 notes.

Shin Min was also at the scene when the police arrived. They reported that the officers observed the woman for a while before approaching her.

Responding to the Chinese-language daily, the police confirmed that a 69-year-old woman is assisting with investigations under the House to House and Street Collections Act.

Also read: S’porean Spots Man In Orchard Regularly Asking For Money, Urges Passers-By To Remain Vigilant

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News via Lianhe Zaobao.