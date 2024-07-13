Oriental Kopi apologises after some outlets were temporarily closed, will reopen on 14 July

On Saturday (13 July), customers were perplexed when they were unable to visit some outlets of Malaysian coffee chain Oriental Kopi — a favourite of Singaporeans crossing the Causeway.

At least three of them reportedly suspended operations temporarily, allowing only takeaway orders.

Workers at these outlets were also seen being taken away by immigration officers.

Some Oriental Kopi outlets seen closed on 13 July

The public first realised that something was amiss when branches of Oriental Kopi, usually packed with customers, were observed to be eerily empty on a Saturday.

The outlet in AEON Mall Tebrau City, Johor Bahru (JB), was half-shuttered and only available for takeaway orders, reported Nanyang Siang Pau.

A similar situation was observed at its branches in JB City Square and Johor Jaya, the paper said.

The sudden and unexplained closure led netizens to wonder what had happened. Some speculated that the staff had gone on strike.

Oriental Kopi workers rounded up by immigration officers

A netizen posted on XiaoHongShu that they had visited the Oriental Kopi in JB City Square mall at around 12pm but found that it was closed for dine-in.

Worse still, a large number of its workers — still wearing Oriental Kopi work attire, face masks and hairnets — were seen being rounded up and were sitting at a corner of the mall.

Another netizen saw the chain’s workers being lined up and marched out of the AEON Mall Tebrau City outlet.

Outside Oriental Kopi’s outlet in Johor Jaya, another large group of workers were seen being taken away.

An officer wearing a yellow vest marked with the Malay word for “immigration” was at the scene.

At least one immigration van was also at the location.

Oriental Kopi apologises for closed outlets

Oriental Kopi addressed the closures in a Facebook post on Saturday (13 July) night, apologising to customers for the inconvenience.

The short post in Mandarin said the outlets will be open for business as usual on Sunday (14 July).

It also thanked patrons for their understanding and support.

Company director blames ‘internal communication problems’

Oriental Kopi’s Group Managing Director Calvin Chan told Nanyang Siang Pau that the closures were caused by “internal communication problems”.

This caused some “unnecessary misunderstandings”, he said.

The company is actively handling and resolving the problem and will officially divulge all details next week, he added.

Oriental Kopi will open in Singapore soon

Oriental Kopi, famous for its Nanyang-style coffee and crispy egg tarts, has been actively expanding its operations in Malaysia.

By September, it will open in Singapore, too, under a joint partnership with Paradise Group — the brand’s first overseas venture.

In June, the company filed for an initial public offering (IPO) that will entirely comprise the public issue of 418.1 million new shares, according to Bursa Malaysia.

Also read: Singapulah restaurant opens in London featuring ingredients from S’porean brands

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Nanyang Siang Pau on TikTok and 木木 on XiaoHongShu.