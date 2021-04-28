Kind Strangers Donate Household Items To Orphans Staying In Empty Rental Flat

At the end of a long day, many of us return to well-furnished and comfy homes. But this is a privilege not everyone has.

On Tuesday (27 Apr), Project Pencil Singapore shared the story of 2 orphans who recently moved into a rental flat.

The flat was bare, without necessities or appliances.

Thanks to the support of kind strangers, they are now receiving mattresses and other necessities. Fundraising efforts are also underway.

Orphaned siblings offered rental flat by a kind woman

Last year during ‘Circuit Breaker’, Madam Sarimah came across a boy sleeping at a staircase landing.

She learned that he was an orphan and decided to help him.

Following that, a kind family took the boy in and cared for him for a few months.

The boy was later offered a stay at a rental flat by New Hope Community Services. He stayed there with his brother and other tenants.

After a year, the siblings were allocated another rental flat in the North.

Orphans sleep on ground in rental flat

On Monday (26 Apr), the siblings moved into their new home. Shortly after, the boy contacted Madam Sarimah to help them get a washing machine.

When she dropped by the rental flat, she realised that was not all they needed.

Besides their belongings, the flat was completely bare with only built-in furniture.

The siblings also appeared to be sleeping on thin blankets laid out on the ground.

Kind strangers make donations

Madam Sarimah then asked friends and neighbours for help. One donated a fan to the orphaned siblings.

In fact, they now have 2 of the same household appliance as another person also bought a brand new fan for them.

Meanwhile, others sponsored the siblings with mattresses, pillows, and blankets.

The siblings also received a fridge from kind strangers.

Fundraiser to help brothers

Since Project Pencil Singapore shared about the orphaned siblings, there was an outpouring of support from kind Samaritans.

The organisation thanked the public for their generosity. However, they also sought understanding that not all forms of support are appropriate.

They elaborated that they are not accepting grocery donations as the brothers do not cook.

Visitations are also not welcomed as they would like to respect the brothers’ privacy.

But Project Pencil Singapore will be holding a fundraiser for the brothers.

Funds will go to cleaning and painting their rental flat, ensuring it’s in good condition before Hari Raya celebrations. After that, they will acquire the appropriate furniture for the siblings.

If you wish to contribute, you can donate via PayNow to the number here.

Hope siblings will have a well-equipped home

In times like this, it is heartwarming to see Singaporeans looking out for one another with empathy and compassion.

Indeed, it is only through such traits can we build a stronger and more united nation.

Hopefully, with everyone’s support, the orphaned siblings will be able to build a comfy haven that they can truly call home.

