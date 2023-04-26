Lisbon Zoo Otter Picks Up iPhone & Smashes It Against Rock, Probably Thinks It’s Food

You better get otter its way.

Otter In Lisbon Zoo Smashes Dropped iPhone Violently Against Rock

Otters are often seen as adorable and lovable creatures — except maybe to koi and, as we recently learned, smartphones.

An otter in Portugal’s Lisbon Zoo was spotted holding onto an iPhone that dropped into its enclosure.

otter found a phone #otter #aquarium #animals #ottersoftiktok

All of a sudden, the animal started repeatedly smashing the phone on a rock and dunking it in the water.

The sight left viewers both shocked and amused by the otter’s violent behaviour.

It grabbed the iPhone and smashed it against the rocks

In a video uploaded on multiple social media platforms and accounts, a visitor at the Lisbon Zoo managed to capture the otter’s violent outburst.

The otter held onto the iPhone with both of its paws and repeatedly smashed the device against a rock in its enclosure.

Source: @rivergraceful on TikTok

After a while, it hugged the iPhone and flipped gracefully back into the water with the gadget on its stomach.

Source: @rivergraceful on TikTok

However, it wasn’t done with the device as it continued to splash water on it or submerge it beneath the surface.

Source: @rivergraceful on TikTok

Visitors — except the poor owner of the iPhone, we reckon — could be heard laughing in the background of the video.

Otter may have mistaken iPhone to be shellfish

Netizens across the internet found the scene extremely amusing.

A few users joked that the otter might have been an Android user and was merely expressing his hatred for the iPhone.

Source: news.com.au on YouTube

Countless folks cracked jokes referencing the American phone case brand OtterBox.

Source: @rivergraceful on TikTok

They quipped that after seeing the damage otters can do to phones, they finally understand why the company chose the name.

Source: news.com.au on YouTube

On the other hand, there were those who expressed concern that the otter might injure itself with the phone’s glass screen or battery.

Source: @rivergraceful on TikTok

Offering a possible explanation for the otter’s antics, many pointed out that it may have mistaken the iPhone to be food.

Source: news.com.au on YouTube

Otters often use rocks in their surrounding to crack open shellfish and eat the meat inside. Thus, the otter must have thought the iPhone was just another mussel or clam.

Whatever the case, this was definitely an otter disaster for the iPhone’s owner.

Featured image adapted from @rivergraceful on TikTok.

