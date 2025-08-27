Outrage of modesty cases in S’pore increase by over 20% during first half of 2025

Outrage of modesty reports increase from 666 cases to 807 during first half of 2025: SPF

Singapore is seeing a worrying rise in outrage of modesty cases this year, with the number of reports soaring by more than 20% in just the first half of 2025.

According to the Singapore Police Force’s (SPF) mid-year crime brief released on Monday (26 Aug), 807 cases were reported between January and June — a sharp jump from the 666 cases recorded in the same period last year.

Overall rise in physical crimes, shop theft among key concerns

The SPF said overall physical crime cases went up by 5.4% in the first six months of 2025, climbing to 10,341 cases.

Shop theft was highlighted as a persistent problem, with 2,097 reports made — a 4.2% increase from last year.

More than half of these cases involved stolen items valued at less than S$50, and police noted that shop theft remains one of the “top offences committed by youths”.

Theft in dwelling also rose by 5.9% to 788 cases, with increases seen across most types of premises.

Notably, many incidents occurred at commercial properties such as offices and dormitories, with the majority of offenders being strangers to their victims.

Voyeurism & housebreaking cases dip

Not all crime trends were on the rise. The number of housebreaking cases fell significantly by 20%, from 65 to 52.

SPF attributed the decline to crime prevention efforts such as increased patrolling and mobile cameras, and greater community vigilance.

Nearly half of these incidents took place in residential properties, with most occurring in HDB flats.

Voyeurism cases also dropped slightly by 2.3%, from 258 to 252.

Most incidents were reported at residential premises, shopping malls, and on public transport.

SPF noted that offenders at homes were often known to victims, while those at malls and on transport were typically strangers.

Alarming jump in outrage of modesty cases

The most concerning statistic came from outrage of modesty offences, which surged by 21.2% in the first half of the year.

Most cases took place at residential homes, shopping malls, and public transport, with cases along pavements and footpaths also on the rise.

More than half of the offenders in the cases were known to their victims.

Those found guilty of outrage of modesty face severe penalties, including imprisonment of up to three years, fines, caning, or a combination of these punishments.

