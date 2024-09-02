LTA to install CCTVs on Aljunied overhead bridge to curb illegal cycling

LTA to install CCTVs on Aljunied overhead bridge on 14 Sep to curb illegal cycling

A pedestrian bridge in Aljunied, which provides safe passage over the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) and connects Aljunied Crescent to Paya Lebar Way, has become a focal point for concerns related to illegal cycling.

Despite the bridge being equipped with stairs, lifts, and long ramps, there have been increasing reports of cyclists flouting the rules.

In November 2023, Shin Min Daily News highlighted complaints from elderly residents about cyclists riding across the bridge, ignoring signs that require them to dismount and push their bikes.

This issue reportedly worsened after the Covid-19 pandemic, with many food delivery riders using the bridge as a convenient shortcut across the PIE.

Elderly residents have voiced their fears of being struck by fast-moving cyclists. Some recounted instances where riders rang their bells to clear the way instead of dismounting as required.

On 23 Nov 2023, a Shin Min Daily News reporter observed 30 cyclists illegally riding across the bridge in just one hour.

MacPherson MP Tin Pei Ling acknowledged the ongoing problem and confirmed that she has been working with the Land Transport Authority (LTA) to address it by advocating for the installation of cameras on the bridge.

Cyclists still ignoring warning signs on bridge

On 28 August, the MacPherson Spirit Facebook page announced the upcoming MacPherson Car-Free Day on 14 Sept, which will also mark the launch of the new CCTVs on the bridge.

A 64-year-old resident expressed hope that the cameras would serve as an effective deterrent, noting that the situation had not improved since the November report.

The resident also mentioned that the signs are impossible to miss, yet cyclists still choose to ignore them.

The reporter on-site during a recent visit noted that over 10 cyclists rode across the bridge within an hour.

Many of them allegedly went down the ramps at high speeds, some even with children on their bikes.

One cyclist admitted to ignoring the rules out of convenience, citing laziness as the reason for not dismounting.

