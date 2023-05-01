S’porean Oxford Student Speaks 11 Languages, Impresses TikTok Viewers With Near-Authentic Accents

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Singaporean Student At Oxford University Speaks 11 Languages, Including Tamil & Vietnamese

Most Singaporeans are effectively bilingual since English is our first language and our respective Mother Tongue languages are second. Some may be able to speak one or two other languages too, but one Singaporean at Oxford University claims to know a whopping 11 in total.

He shares a glimpse of his abilities in a TikTok video on user @cropd or Ollie’s channel, which has garnered over 600,000 views at the time of writing.

While the undergrad merely uttered greetings in the different languages, his almost authentic accents hinted at a mastery beyond simple “hellos” that impressed viewers.

Oxford University student from Singapore speaks 11 languages

Due to the institution’s reputation and prestige, many would think that entering Oxford University is an achievement worth flaunting.

While that may be so, one student there has something else to boast about that might be equally, if not more impressive — the number of languages he can speak.

Identifying himself as Cody Brody, he told TikToker Ollie that he could speak 11 languages, before proceeding to greet him in each one.

The Linguistics and Psychology major started with English, Mandarin, and Hokkien, which may seem unexceptional considering his background.

But he said, “Hello, how are you” in Spanish, Portuguese and Tagalog effortlessly, as though a switch triggered the changes.

If one were to close their eyes and listen to him say ‘hello’ in Thai next, one might imagine themselves on the streets of Bangkok.

Regarding Malay, Cody sheepishly said there’s not really a word for ‘hello’. Instead, he reenacted a typical exchange where someone may ask, “Apa khabar?” or “How are you?” and the other person replies, “Khabar baik” or “I’m fine”.

He can even greet in Tamil, essentially covering all the main Mother Tongue languages in Singapore.

Here are the languages he can at least say ‘hello’ in, in summary:

English

Mandarin

Hokkien

Spanish

Portuguese

Tagalog

Thai

Malay

Tamil

Vietnamese

Italian

Learning languages began as a hobby

When asked how he learned so many languages, Cody explained that it only started as a hobby when he was still in secondary school.

The interest then evolved into an “obsession”, leading him to help non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in Singapore with translation work.

He did not elaborate on where or how he learnt the languages or what kind of translation work he did.

But the experience has apparently been enriching, as he now sees a point in learning different languages due to their practicality and various learning lessons.

Near authentic accents impress TikTok viewers

Of course, there’s nothing more validating than having native speakers acknowledge your use of their language.

In Cody’s case, the comments on the video have been largely positive, with many praising his near-authentic accents.

Another starkly positive compliment seems to be fellow countrymen recognising his Singaporean accent, which they point out with pride.

It’s safe to say that Cody has won over many people on TikTok, including ecstatic Singaporeans.

Hope Oxford student will go on to achieve great things

We often celebrate triumphs on the global stage for public events like sporting competitions and performing arts.

But every now and then, we should recognise our diverse talents on the individual level too, be it in someone’s mastery of multiple languages or ability to overcome adversity to attain success.

We’re certainly proud of Singaporeans who are excelling in their respective endeavours. We hope they, including Cody, will continue to do well and achieve great things.

