38 Oxley Road gazetted as a National Monument, Govt intends to acquire site

38 Oxley Road gazetted, Lee Hsien Yang’s objection letter did not challenge historic significance

38 Oxley Road — home of the late former prime minister Lee Kuan Yew — was gazetted as a National Monument on Friday (12 Dec).

In a press statement on the same day, the Ministry for Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) said the Government intends to acquire the site.

38 Oxley Road gazetted as it has ‘strong national significance’

38 Oxley Road became Singapore’s 77th National Monument after Acting Minister for Culture, Community and Youth David Neo issued a Preservation Order, MCCY said.

The Order, made under Section 11(1) of the Preservation of Monuments Act 2009, was published in the Government Gazette at 5pm on Friday.

This came after he considered an assessment by the Preservation of Sites and Monuments (PSM) Advisory Board and a recommendation by the National Heritage Board (NHB).

He agreed with the PSM Advisory Board’s assessment that the site had “strong national significance worthy of preservation” as it witnessed “pivotal events” in the 1950s, the ministry noted, adding:

This makes the site a unique and foundational part of the story of Singapore’s independence.

This decision is made in the public interest and “goes beyond the personal preferences of any individual”, MCCY maintained.

Objection by Lee Hsien Yang also considered

Mr Neo also considered a written objection submitted by Mr Lee Hsien Yang, the younger son of the late Mr Lee.

In his letter addressed to Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on 17 Nov, Mr Lee Hsien Yang had stated that Mr Lee Kuan Yew was “clear and unambiguous” throughout his life that he wanted 38 Oxley Road to be demolished.

All traces of private living spaces to be removed

Moving forward, the Government intends to acquire the site, MCCY said.

This is to “safeguard and preserve it in keeping with its historic significance and national importance”.

It also means that the site cannot be redeveloped for residential, commercial or other private uses.

Subsequently, a detailed study will be conducted, including assessing the condition of the structures, to determine the next steps.

Their appropriate treatment will be subject to further study once the Government has access to the site.

The authorities will consider “all options” to decide what will eventually happen to the site, though the Government intends to convert it into a public space, MCCY maintained.

No matter what happens, Mr Lee Kuan Yew’s wishes to protect his family’s privacy will be respected.

In doing so, all traces of the Lee family’s private living spaces from the interior of the house will be removed, the ministry pledged, adding:

Under no circumstances will the interior of the house as Mr Lee knew, be displayed, recorded, remodelled or duplicated elsewhere.

Lee Hsien Yang claims his father was ‘misled’

In a Facebook post on Friday night, hours after the Preservation Order was issued, Mr Lee Hsien Yang claimed his father was “misled” to believe that the site had already been gazetted.

He posted a screenshot of an email purportedly from Mr Lee Kuan Yew to his lawyer Kwa Kim Li, dated 6 Sept 2012.

The late Mr Lee had asked Mdm Kwa to find the gazetted notice but she could not find it, said Mr Lee Hsien Yang, adding:

It has taken more than 13 years for the gazette to finally be promulgated.

