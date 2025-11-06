Preserving 38 Oxley Road is about safeguarding history & not memorialising any leader: David Neo

David Neo explains rationale behind Government’s decision to preserve 38 Oxley Road site

The preservation of 38 Oxley Road is not about memorialising “any single leader”, but about safeguarding the nation’s heritage for future generations, said Acting Minister for Culture, Community and Youth David Neo on Thursday (6 Nov).

In his ministerial statement in Parliament, Mr Neo spoke about the government’s intention to gazette and preserve the 38 Oxley Road site.

Sites will ‘speak’ when witnesses are gone

In his speech, Mr Neo said that preserving physical sites linked to Singapore’s independence story ensures that future generations can understand the nation’s roots.

“There will come a time when no one who has lived through Singapore’s struggle for independence will be around,” he said. “But the sites and markers that we choose to keep today will continue to speak for them.”

He stressed that 38 Oxley Road represents more than an individual, describing it as part of Singapore’s collective story as a “multiracial, multireligious, and sovereign nation”.

“In preserving the site, we are not memorialising any single leader,” Mr Neo said.

“We are safeguarding the grounds where future generations can stand — to understand where we came from, who we are, and what we overcame together.”

Relevant authorities have not assessed property’s condition

Earlier this week, the government announced plans to gazette the Oxley Road site as a national monument.

This follows the Preservation of Sites and Monuments Advisory Board’s assessment that it was more than just a home.

Mr Neo clarified that the government’s considerations were for the entire site, and not necessarily the bungalow or its structure.

He added that the relevant authorities have not accessed the property to assess its condition.

“That is a key reason why we are opting to preserve the site rather than just specific buildings or structures,” said Mr Neo.

Regardless of what happens, he said, the government will respect Mr and Mrs Lee’s wishes to remove all traces of their private living spaces from the interior of the house.

Site could be turned into heritage park

If preserved and acquired, the 38 Oxley Road site will be converted into a public space, such as a heritage park.

Hence, it cannot be redeveloped for residential or commercial use.

The government intends to conduct a detailed study of the buildings and structures at the site.

“We will take into account factors like their existing condition and weigh the potential benefit of retaining them against the cost,” he said.

The government will also study all options — including partial or full demolition — and draw lessons from other countries, where historical sites were adapted for the public to experience them as parks or heritage spaces.

Objections and compensation process underway

The site’s owner, 38 Oxley Road Pte Ltd, has until 17 Nov to submit objections.

ACRA records list Mr Lee Hsien Yang as the sole shareholder of the company and Mr Li Huanwu, his son, as the company’s director.

If the government proceeds, compensation will be determined under the Land Acquisition Act — affected parties are able to appeal to the Land Acquisition Appeals Board if dissatisfied.

‘The time is now,’ says Acting Minister

Mr Neo said the government’s decision was the “most responsible” approach, noting that a 2018 ministerial committee had recommended a future government make an informed decision when the time came.

“This is the future government, and the time is now,” he said.

“We will take the deliberate steps to decide, and we will do so in the best interest of Singapore and Singaporeans, now and for the future.”

Featured image adapted from MDDI Singapore on YouTube and Tharman Shanmugaratnam on Facebook.