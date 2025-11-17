Lee Hsien Yang calls preservation of 38 Oxley Road ‘a monument to PAP’s dishonour’, files formal objection

Lee Hsien Yang calls preserving 38 Oxley Road ‘PAP’s dishonour’ of late Lee Kuan Yew

Mr Lee Hsien Yang has officially objected to the government’s proposal to gazette 38 Oxley Road — the former home of the late Mr Lee Kuan Yew — as a national monument, calling the move “PAP’s dishonour” of the founding Prime Minister.

As the owner of the site, Mr Lee submitted his objection ahead of the 17 Nov deadline and published the full letter in a Facebook post on Monday (17 Nov).

Lee Kuan Yew was ‘clear’ the house must be demolished: Lee Hsien Yang

In his letter to Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Mr Lee reiterated that his father had been “clear” and “unambiguous” in wanting the property torn down after his passing, and had rejected any form of monument built in his name.

“38 Oxley Road will be a monument to the PAP’s dishonour of Lee Kuan Yew,” he wrote, stressing that as his son and trustee, he “objects to the proposed gazetting of the property”.

Mr Lee also dismissed claims that Mr Lee Kuan Yew had softened his stance over the years, calling such narratives “fiction” supported by “false, convoluted, and self-contradictory arguments”.

He further claimed that public sentiment shows “overwhelming support” for honouring the late leader’s desire for demolition.

He thus urged PM Wong to personally review the matter.

“This decision sits with you, not some junior minister or committee,” Mr Lee stressed.

“The PAP government can honour Lee Kuan Yew…or trample on his wishes and create a monument to that dishonour.”

In the Facebook post, Mr Lee included a clip of his late father stating his desire for the house’s demolition after his passing.

Government says preserving Oxley Road is ‘most responsible’ for heritage

Following an assessment by the Preservation of Sites and Monuments Advisory Board, the government announced its plans to gazette 38 Oxley Road as a national monument.

Acting Minister for Culture, Community and Youth David Neo clarified the government’s position in a ministerial statement, saying the government will respect Mr Lee Kuan Yew’s wish to remove all traces of the family’s private living spaces from the interior.

However, he stressed that the preservation is not meant to memorialise “any single leader”, but to safeguard an important part of Singapore’s national story for future generations.

Therefore, the government deemed the decision the “most responsible” approach, Mr Neo added.

According to ACRA records, Mr Lee Hsien Yang is the sole shareholder of the company that owns 38 Oxley Road.

He had until 17 Nov to formally object to the government’s preservation recommendation.

Featured image adapted from Lee Hsien Yang on Facebook and Tharman Shanmugaratnam on Facebook.