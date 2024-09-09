Illegal PAB rear-ends BMW in Bartley, driver alights & confronts the rider

Illegal PAB collides with BMW in Bartley, netizens call for action

Yet another incident of a Power-Assisted Bicycle (PAB) rear-ending a car has occurred, this time into a BMW in Bartley.

Posted on the Facebook page SGRV FRONT MAN, the collision allegedly occurred on 8 Sep at 2.14pm.

A line of cars had stopped at a red light at an intersection on Bartley Road.

On the rightmost lane, a PAB rider also braked to a stop. However, the rider seemed to have misjudged the distance between him and the car in front of him and ended up rear-ending the stationary white car ahead of him.

Due to the slow speed of the e-bike at impact, it did not appear as if the BMW had been damaged, at least not seriously.

Nonetheless, the driver turned on his flashing hazard lights and alighted. He came around the back of the car to check on the damage and to confront the PAB rider. They exchanged words inaudibly.

The BMW driver started gesturing at the car as the other vehicles drove off ahead, leaving the resolution unknown.

The Facebook post noted that the PAB was illegal as it lacked a rear number plate, which is required by law on all e-bikes.

Unlike another recent incident of a PAB rear-ending a car on the road, this rider at least had the sense to wear a helmet while on the road.

One netizen accuses others of discrimination against PAB riders

Netizens were unsurprisingly furious about the PAB situation. One commenter accused the Land Transport Authority (LTA) of doing a poor job regulating illegal e-bikes.

The commenter also tagged Minister of Transport Chee Hong Tat to urge for action to be taken.

On the other hand, one user came to the defence of PAB riders, criticising the use of “illegal” in the Facebook post to describe the accident. They said that accidents are accidents and questioned the supposed discrimination against e-bike riders.

Replying to this comment, another commenter pointed out that the “illegal” designation was because the e-bike lacked the required rear number plate and not because of discrimination.

Another commenter wondered why there were so many cases of e-bikes rear-ending cars, suggesting that maybe the riders were just really bad at riding.

Featured image adapted from SGRV FRONT MAN on Facebook.