PAB rider without helmet rear-ends car at Rivervale, allegedly flees the scene after agreeing to meet at carpark

A rider of a Power-Assisted Bicycle (PAB) ended up colliding with a car at Sengkang’s Rivervale Crescent.

The incident allegedly took place on 5 Sep at 6.53pm and was caught on dashcam footage. Posted on the Facebook page SG Road Vigilante, the video showed a car coming to a stop at a zebra crossing to let a pedestrian cross.

Behind it, a rider on a PAB carried on down the road, not slowing down. They only appeared to notice the car ahead had stopped at the last second.

By then, it was too late. The e-bike rear-ended the car and sent the rider flopping onto the car’s trunk. A collection of items in the PAB’s bag also got thrown out onto the car and the road.

A few seconds passed in silence before the car’s driver cursed in Hokkien with an exasperated voice.

After getting up from the crash, the rider then made a ‘what happened’ gesture at the car’s driver, seemingly unaware of the zebra crossing ahead.

Behind him, several vehicles could be seen waiting on the blocked one-lane road.

The car driver alighted to talk it out with the rider, who was picking up his scattered items and placing them back into his e-bike’s bag.

PAB rider allegedly flees Rivervale accident scene

Both spoke calmly despite the accident, and the driver told the rider to meet him in the carpark beside the road to discuss things so as not to hold up traffic. The rider audibly agreed.

Following that, the driver got back in his car and drove into the carpark, telling someone on the phone that he’d been in an accident with an e-bike.

The PAB rider, meanwhile, continued picking up his stuff from the road as the car started moving.

Despite the amicable exchange between the two parties, the driver alleged that the rider fled the scene and never showed up at the carpark.

To make things worse, the collision had broken one of the car’s rear tail lights and the culprit was now nowhere to be found.

The Facebook post also noted that the rider was wearing a cap instead of a helmet, the latter being required by law for PAB users.

It also claimed that the PAB was illegal and lacked a rear license plate, although that was difficult to confirm in the video itself.

Netizens tell driver to immediately ask for contact details next time

The incident stoked the flames of the current public vitriol against Active Mobility Devices (AMDs), which included PABs and Personal Mobility Aids (PMAs).

One commenter demanded the Land Transport Authority (LTA) “wake up” and ban e-bikes or require valid driver’s licenses for their operation.

Another netizen advised the driver that he should have immediately asked for the rider’s phone number and IC instead of getting a verbal agreement.

Another joked that drivers should carry padlocks around to lock up e-bikes in the aftermath of accidents.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante – SGRV on Facebook.