S’pore Man Sexually Abuses 6 Boys Including Cousin’s Sons, Jailed 40 Years

Singapore Paedophile Sexually Assaults 6 Boys, Sentenced to 40 Years’ Jail & 24 Cane Strokes

In a horrific series of crimes spanning years, a Singaporean man sexually abused six boys from 2012 to 2020.

The paedophile, now 31, targeted boys playing football initially before switching to preying on his own family members.

His horrific acts came to light after his own mother caught him behaving inappropriately with one of his cousin’s sons.

A judge recently sentenced him to 40 years’ jail and 24 strokes of the cane.

Paedophile sexually assaults own family members

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), the man, who is unemployed, began targeting boys in 2012.

His victims included boys who played football with him and his own nephews, 8world News added.

The Straits Times (ST) reported that from 2012 to 2014, he sexually assaulted three boys between the ages of 10 to 13.

In October 2019, he performed a sex act on his nephew while staying over at his aunt’s home.

Then, in August 2020, his cousin offered him S$500 a month to help him with his parcel delivery job.

The cousin also offered to let the man and his mother stay with his family for convenience’s sake, and he agreed.

This is when the paedophile began his assaults on his cousin’s sons, especially the youngest one, who was only six years old.

After distracting the victim with games on his phone, the man then molested and raped the boy.

He also abused the victim in front of the latter’s older stepbrother and forced them to perform sexual acts on one other.

Caught in the act by his own mother

One morning in October 2020, the offender’s mother discovered her son lying naked on his cousin’s six-year-old son.

She confronted him and notified the boy’s mother, who pieced together what happened after talking to the boys.

The boys’ father confronted the offender at Jewel Changi Airport before they headed to another location to meet the rest of the family.

There, they had a loud altercation, which led a member of the public to call the police.

After being informed about the sexual assaults, the police arrested the sex offender.

In court, he pleaded guilty to seven charges including rape and sexual assault.

An additional 47 charges were taken into consideration during sentencing.

The prosecution asked for 40 to 45 years’ jail and 24 strokes of the cane, saying that what the man did “ranks among the worst cases of paedophilic sexual abuse”.

They also pointed out the “clear escalation” in the number and severity of offences and accused the man of only seeing his victims as “tools” to satisfy his “perverse sexual desires”.

Additionally, the prosecution cited an Institute of Mental Health (IMH) report.

The report stated that not only did the offender have a paedophilic disorder, he was also a “clear danger to society”.

Singapore paedophile pleads for leniency

While the defence agreed with 24 strokes of the cane, they argued for 33 years’ jail instead.

In an attempt to ask for leniency, defence lawyer Edmond Lim read out a letter from his client.

Through the letter, the man explained that he had a rough childhood with divorced parents.

He also alleged that his stepfather sexually assaulted him when he was seven years old.

As a result, he was made to believe that this was a “necessary path” for every child to go through while growing up, 8world News reported.

The man added that he failed his Primary School Leaving Examinations (PSLE) three times and went to a special school, where he learned about the sex acts from older students.

He claimed “great remorse” and asked for leniency in sentencing so as to help his rehabilitation.

Furthermore, all of his family members, with the exception of his mother, have cut ties with him.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Lee Zu Zhao, however, pointed out that the IMH assessment showed the offender had no intellectual disabilities.

Thus, he had full awareness of his crimes.

Additionally, the offender did not mention his stepfather’s assaults to the IMH psychiatrist.

Justice Mavis Chionh pointed out that the man’s allegations of earlier sexual assaults lacked evidence and had no mitigating value.

By the time he committed his crimes, “he was already an adult and fully capable of making his own choices and taking responsibility for his choices”.

His child victims, on the other hand, unfortunately — indeed tragically — did not have any such choice.

Hence, she sentenced him to 40 years’ jail and 24 strokes of the cane.

