Woman agrees to have paid sex with man but cheats him of S$8,100 instead

Woman cheats S$8,100 from man she agreed to have paid sex, posed as her ‘brother’ to send him messages

A woman agreed to have paid sex with a man but did not do so, and instead posed as her “brother” to cheat him into giving her S$8,100.

24-year-old Chang Wai Chain was sentenced to jail for the offence, reported Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

Woman joined platform for ‘sugar daddies’ & ‘sugar babies’

Chang, then aged 23, had joined an online platform named “Sugarbook” using the moniker “Jasmine”.

According to the site, it is meant to connect “sugar daddies” and “sugar babies” in a “sugar relationship” — an arrangement where like-minded, consenting adults agree to terms that mutually benefit both parties.

A 51-year-old man contacted her over Telegram and she agreed to meet him at his home for sex.

When they met on 4 April 2024, she had a soft drink and chatted briefly with the man, but declined to have sex, citing her period.

The man then gave her S$150 instead of the S$400 they had agreed upon as they did not have sex.

Woman cheats man by accusing him of offering paid sex with underage person

The following night, Chang contacted the man and asked for more money, saying she had lost the S$150 and wanted more for a party.

The man agreed and sent S$200 to her via PayNow.

Chang later demanded more money, but he refused.

She then started to pose as her “older brother”, who does not exist. In messages on 8 April and 9 April, she lied that she was actually 17 and accused the man of offering to have paid sex with a person below 18, which is a crime.

She also threatened to report him to the police and expose him on social media.

The victim initially transferred S$3,000 to her, but she continued to ask for more over several days.

On 11 April 2024, the victim filed a police report, fearing she would not stop demanding money.

He had transferred S$8,100 in total to Chang.

Woman lied repeatedly during police investigations

While the police were conducting investigations, Chang lied repeatedly, claiming there was no agreement for paid sex with the victim.

She also claimed that she did not extort him but had asked for only S$6,000 because she felt that she had been taken advantage of.

Another false claim she made was that a friend had sent the messages to the victim as a “joke” from her phone.

She repeated this lie in six police statements between April 2024 and June 2024.

Chang said the money had been spent on various items, including clothes, family meals and pub outings, with only S$800 left in her bank account.

That sum was given to the victim as partial restitution.

Woman sentenced to 11 months in prison

In court on Monday (15 Sept), Chang pleaded guilty to one count of cheating.

The prosecutor called for 12.5 to 15.5 months in prison, as her crime was premeditated and persistent.

It was also stressed that she could have been charged with extortion had the charge not been amended.

The defence asked for eight to 10 months, describing her as an “immature” young lady who “gave in to temptation” and is “not a hardened criminal”.

She was eventually sentenced to 11 months in prison.

Also read: S’pore woman falsely accuses man of rape for not paying her S$1.2K after sex, pleads guilty

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Sugarbook.com and MS News.