Jalan Besar GRC may see 3-way contest, PAP says ‘focus will be on residents’ amid election speculation

As Jalan Besar GRC gears up for a potential three-way contest in the upcoming elections, Minister Josephine Teo has assured residents that the People’s Action Party (PAP) will continue prioritising their needs, regardless of competition.

PAP pledges to keep residents first amid election speculation

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday (12 March), Ms Teo, who oversees Digital Development, Information, Smart Nation, and Cybersecurity, reaffirmed PAP’s commitment to serving residents, as reported by The Straits Times (ST).

She was reported saying:

We will do our best to serve their needs, regardless of who wishes to contest (in the GRC) when the elections come.

“The residents’ needs have always been part of everything that we do, especially in terms of estate improvements as well as the programmes that we put in place to strengthen the community and to make positive engagements,” she added.

Mrs Teo currently leads Jalan Besar GRC’s PAP team, alongside veteran MPs Heng Chee How and Denise Phua, as well as polytechnic lecturer Wan Rizal Wan Zakariah.

When asked whether the current team lineup would remain the same and if she would continue leading it, Ms Teo said: “It is premature and probably not helpful to speculate.”

“We all serve at the Prime Minister’s pleasure, and whoever the PM decides to lead the constituencies, you can be sure that he has put his heart and soul into his decisions,” she said.

Regardless of who is fielded, she assured that the team will maintain “the same level of commitment and passion” towards their constituents.

Jalan Besar GRC may see 3-way fight

Currently, two opposition parties — the National Solidarity Party (NSP) and the People’s Alliance for Reform (PAR) — have expressed interest in contesting the constituency, potentially leading to a three-cornered fight.

Commenting on the possible contest, Mrs Teo said:

“Whoever chooses to contest here, we will do our best to present our plans to our residents. They can then decide for themselves which team is better equipped to help them achieve their aspirations and improve their environment.”

She made these remarks at the launch of the Aljunied family burial ground information board at Masjid Omar Kampong Melaka, Singapore’s oldest mosque.

