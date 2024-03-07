Late 93-year-old grandma in S’pore sent off in eco-friendly paper coffin, family leaves messages on it

Deceased grandma in Singapore gets send-off in environmentally-friendly paper coffin

A 93-year-old grandmother who died recently was sent off by her family in an unusual manner — she was resting in an eco-friendly paper coffin instead of typical ones made of wood or metal.

Her custom-made coffin was also decorated with messages by her family, Lianhe Zaobao reported.

The family members of the late grandmother, including the older generation, were all supportive of the unique approach.

Coffin was made out of corrugated paper

On the night of 3 March, Ms Wang Jin Lian (transliterated from Mandarin) died peacefully at home, surrounded by members of her family.

Her family went on to hold a wake in Hougang.

Unlike typical wooden coffins, the late grandmother had a coffin made out of corrugated cardboard.

Apart from being lighter than wood, it’s also tough and can be cut easily into different sizes.

According to a funeral director that Lianhe Zaobao spoke to, approximately five funerals every month would use paper coffins to send off the deceased.

Notably, paper coffins can shorten the cremation time by around 30 minutes.

Family members leave messages on coffin

Moreover, colours, patterns and texts can be printed on the paper coffin’s exterior. This enabled the family to decorate the paper coffin however way they wish.

Younger members of Ms Wang’s family, in particular, took time to pen their messages on the coffin just before the funeral.

They also adorned the coffin with 38 flowers and 100 swastika characters — an auspicious symbol in the Chinese culture.

In Lianhe Zaobao’s interview with Ms Wang’s grandson-in-law Zeng Wei Ming (transliterated from Mandarin), the latter shared that the elders of the family were all in agreement with the approach.

Other than the children, one of the uncles also participated in designing the coffin, he said.

A granddaughter added that her grandmother had a cheerful personality and liked to joke with her grandchildren.

Ms Wang was cremated this afternoon (7 March). The mourning hall was adorned with flowers that she loved, as well as pictures hand-painted by her great-granddaughter.

