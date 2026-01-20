American paraglider rescued after getting stuck on high-voltage pole in Thailand

American paraglider gets stuck on 10m-tall high-voltage pole while attempting to land

A 55-year-old American paraglider narrowly escaped serious injury after his parachute got stuck on a high-voltage power pole in Thailand during a botched landing.

The incident took place on Monday (12 Jan) on Koh Larn, an island off the coast of Pattaya.

Parachute gets caught 10 metres above ground

Michael Travis Langhart, a licensed paraglider from the United States (US), was attempting to land near Tawaen Beach when he lost control of the landing.

His parachute lines became tangled in a power pole more than 10 metres in the air, leaving him suspended and helpless.

Bystanders heard him shouting for help as he hung precariously from the pole.

Rescue personnel cut power to rescue paraglider

The rescue operation was delayed by the risk of electrocution, as the power pole was connected to high-voltage lines.

In response, local authorities coordinated with the island’s electricity utility to cut the power across the island.

The blackout lasted nearly an hour, during which rescue teams worked to safely secure Mr Langhart and lower him to the ground.

Victim suffers minor abrasions and burns

Mr Langhart suffered minor abrasions to his legs and burn injuries consistent with an electric shock.

He was taken to Koh Larn Hospital for treatment before being transferred to a hospital in Pattaya for further care.

Mr Langhart, affiliated with the Royal Aeronautic Sports Association of Thailand, had been flying from a hilltop on Koh Larn when the accident occurred.

Authorities are continuing their investigation into the incident.

Featured image adapted from เรารักพัทยา on Facebook and Khaosod.