5 new F&B outlets to check out at Parkway Parade, including Saboten Express & Mister Donut

Parkway Parade unveils 5 new F&B outlets, time to dig in

When new eateries open, it’s always worth celebrating — finally, something fresh to shake up the usual dining spots.

This time, easties, it’s your turn to get excited. Again.

Parkway Parade, one of Singapore’s first major shopping malls, is rolling out five brand-new F&B outlets this month, each bringing something unique to the table.

This comes hot on the heels of its recent refresh, which saw fan favourites like Tim Hortons and Venchi joining the line-up after the long-awaited opening of Marine Parade MRT Station just next door in July.

And to sweeten the deal, each of the new outlets is offering special deals and exclusive dishes, so there’s never been a better time to visit.

Savour quality tonkatsu at Saboten Express

Good news for Japanese food lovers (basically, the whole of Singapore) — you can now indulge in top-notch tonkatsu without the fuss of a full-on restaurant experience.

Saboten, the much-loved Japanese pork cutlet specialist, has opened its first-ever quick-service concept in Singapore, right at Parkway Parade.

With 34 seats and a laid-back vibe, it’s the perfect spot for a casual yet satisfying meal, whether you’re taking a break from shopping or winding down after work.

Here’s the cherry on top: unlike many other spots, Saboten Express skips the 10% service charge, so you can treat yourself without breaking the bank.

Moreover, you can enjoy up to 30% off takeaway bentos and Tea-Time Specials, with 30% off all set menus from 3pm to 5pm. Students can also savour the newly introduced S$9.90 Student Set Meal Specials on weekdays from 12pm to 3pm.

And the perks don’t stop there. Set meals come with unlimited refills of freshly milled Japanese rice and crisp, daily-shredded cabbage, offering unbeatable quality and value. Itadakimasu!

Saboten Express is located at #01-K35 & K36 and opens from 11.30am to 10pm daily.

Gotta eat ‘em all: Mister Donut & Pokémon collab lands in Singapore

Speaking of Japan, here’s a match made in foodie heaven — Mister Donut has teamed up with Pokémon for an irresistibly cute and tasty collaboration.

From now till 19 Jan 2025, the popular Japanese donut chain will debut its special Pokémon donuts across all outlets in Singapore (including its newest one at Parkway Parade), with limited quantities available daily.

The line-up includes the Pikachu Donut at S$4.50 and the Pon De Poké Ball at S$3.50. For those wanting more, the Special Pokémon Bundle at S$16 includes one Pikachu Donut, one Pon De Poké Ball, and any four Pon De Ring donuts.

Mister Donut at Parkway Parade is the second outlet in Singapore with a dine-in cafe where you can enjoy freshly brewed coffee and tea alongside your warm, fluffy donuts.

With a cosy seating area, it’s the perfect spot to savour your sweet treats and snap a pic with the adorable Pokémon donuts.

Plus, don’t miss its Singapore-exclusive flavour, Strawberry Chocolate, for something truly one-of-a-kind.

Mister Donut is located at #01-16 and opens from 11am to 9pm daily.

Phoenix Garden brings dim sum with a twist

For those who prefer savoury over sweet, this one’s for you.

Phoenix Garden, a place where Cantonese comfort food meets modern family-style dining, has just landed at Parkway Parade, marking its very first outlet in the east.

While Cantonese cuisine is already a local favourite, the restaurant is shaking things up by putting a modern twist on traditional comfort food, creating unique flavours that set it apart.

Dim sum is served all day, with the first basket priced at just S$1.90 from now till 15 Jan 2025. Talk about a steal.

And that’s just the beginning. With a minimum spend of S$99, you’ll get the chance to participate in the Dine & Win Sure Win Gachapon.

Every spin guarantees a reward, ranging from blind box figurines to dining vouchers to the grand prize: a luxurious hotel staycation worth S$800. Terms and conditions apply.

Phoenix Garden is located at #02-13/13A and is open daily from 11.30am to 3pm, and 5.30pm to 10pm.

Try the ‘World’s Best Flavoured Fries’ at Potato Corner (opening soon)

If you’re a snacker who loves to munch while you shop, Potato Corner is your new go-to.

This tasty spot has one mission — to make fries the star of the show. And they do it really well.

These aren’t your typical fast food fries. Potato Corner takes the humble spud to new heights with a range of mouthwatering flavours — think Sour Cream & Onion, Creamy Truffle, and the spicy kick of Chili BBQ, just to name a few.

What makes Potato Corner even better is the ability to customise your order with five different portion sizes and mix and match flavours to create the ultimate snack combo, tailored just for you.

With its newest outlet set to open at Parkway Parade very soon, you’ll have a go-to spot to refuel during your shopping spree.

Potato Corner will be located at #01-14A.

Appreciate authenticity with Xiang Xiang Hunan Cuisine (opening soon)

Last but not least, let’s wrap up this guide with a burst of bold, authentic flavours.

Famed for its true-to-the-source Hunan cuisine, Xiang Xiang Hunan Cuisine is opening its newest outlet at Parkway Parade soon.

With over 15 years of experience and multiple culinary awards under its belt, this restaurant is all about serving up quality in every dish.

What sets Xiang Xiang apart is its variety of spice levels — whether you’re a fan of fiery, numbing spice or just want something with enough zing to wake up your taste buds, you’ll find the perfect balance here.

Not sure where to start with that extensive menu? Here are a few standout dishes to try: Hunan Stir-fry Pork, Golden Broth Sour and Spicy Fish, and the 18-Second Angus Beef Stir-fry.

Xiang Xiang Hunan Cuisine will be located at #01-30.

Time to put a trip to Parkway Parade in your itinerary

We know all this talk of delicious food has you hungry (trust us, it made our stomachs rumble, too).

While Parkway Parade is already a familiar spot for those in the east, the newly opened Thomson-East Coast Line makes it easier than ever to swing by from other regions.

Now, you can get rewarded while you wine and dine there. Lendlease Plus Members can receive a S$5 Lendlease E-Voucher with a minimum spend of S$100 at participating F&B stores until 29 Dec.

And let’s not forget — it’s not just about the food. With an exciting mix of stores, Parkway Parade is a shopping haven, offering everything you need for a day out.



Parkway Parade

Address: 80 Marine Parade Road, Singapore 449269

Mall opening hours: 10am – 10pm daily (individual store opening hours vary)

Nearest MRT station: Marine Parade

For more information, check out the official website and follow Parkway Parade on Facebook and Instagram to stay on top of all the latest updates and deals.

This article was brought to you in collaboration with Parkway Parade.

Featured image adapted from Mister Donut on Instagram and courtesy of Saboten and Phoenix Garden.