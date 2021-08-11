Maple Bear Preschool In Pasir Panjang Catches Fire On 10 Aug Evening

Fires can break out anywhere and at any time. But thankfully, our trusty Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) is always quick to the scene.

On Tuesday (10 Aug), Maple Bear Preschool in Pasir Panjang caught fire. Thick smoke was seen billowing from the school, and 2 brave passers-by ran into the building to check for trapped victims.

Thanks to their efforts and the SCDF who put out the fire, no injuries were reported.

Passers-by rushed into preschool to check for victims

On Tuesday (10 Aug) evening, Maple Bear Preschool at 243 Pasir Panjang Road caught fire.

Photos and videos of the incident show the front of the school engulfed in flames.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the thick black smoke rose to 3 storeys high.

In a Facebook post, West Coast GRC MP Rachel Ong shared that at the time, witnesses saw a man dressed in blue and a GrabFood delivery rider rush into the building to ensure no one was trapped.

She praised them for their bravery and hoped to be able to thank them in person.

SCDF put out fire at Pasir Panjang preschool

SCDF was alerted to the fire at about 7pm, reported Channel NewsAsia (CNA). When they reached the school, they conducted forced entry and found no one was on site when the fire broke out.

According to Shin Min Daily News, over 40 people from the surrounding residential area were evacuated as a precaution.

Police also sealed off Pasir Panjang Road for about an hour as SCDF fought the fire. Eventually, they managed to extinguish the flames using 2 water jets.

SCDF shared that the fire involved contents in the preschool and was largely confined to the front of the premises.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is now under investigation.

Kudos to brave passers-by & SCDF

Kudos to the brave man and GrabFood driver for selflessly rushing into the preschool to ensure no one was trapped.

Thanks to SCDF’s speedy response, the fire was also quickly contained and put out.

At the end of the day, we’re glad that no one was injured from this incident.

