Pasir Ris Park Car Park & Surrounding Area Slated For Public Housing, Nature Groups Consulted

Singapore is a small but bustling city-state that is constantly redeveloping. Sometimes, this includes clearing spaces for other purposes.

On 19 Aug, the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) announced plans to redevelop a Pasir Ris Park car park for public housing.

The car park is part of a 2.9ha parcel assigned for housing. Another 1.7 ha plot next to it will also be redeveloped for the same purpose, reported The Straits Times (ST).

These plans were published in an approved amendment to its 2019 masterplan on 19 Aug.

Pasir Ris Park car park sits on 2.9ha parcel

The Pasir Park Carpark B along Pasir Ris Drive 3 contains about 20 lots for cars and 10 for motorcycles.

It sits within the 2.9ha parcel – about the size of four football fields – carved out for public housing.

The car park itself takes up about one-third of the parcel while the other areas are currently forested.

Along with the 2.9ha parcel being redeveloped for housing is a 1.7ha parcel that is not within the park.

According to ST, it is also a forested area apart from areas that have been cleared for construction works for housing as well as transport infrastructure.

The rough area of the 2.9ha is indicated in red while the 1.7ha is indicated in yellow below.

The 1.7ha parcel can yield between 340 and 380 housing units, while 580 to 640 housing units can be built on the 2.9ha parcel.

Back in 2017, both parcels of land were identified for public housing under the Remaking Our Heartland plans for the town programme.

The programme aimed to renew selected residential estates by upgrading parks and introducing more housing.

Just 1km away from these two parcels, another 18ha of forested area along Pasir Ris Drive 3 is also allocated for residential use.

Nature groups consulted

Speaking to ST, Nature Society (Singapore) president Dr Shawn Lum said the Housing Development Board (HDB) consulted nature groups about these development plans in Apr 2019.

These plans include the two land parcels as well as another land parcel where the Costa Grove Build-To-Order (BTO) project is now being constructed.

From these discussions, several adjustments were made to reduce the impact of development on green areas.

Previously, the 2.9ha parcel was about 3.7ha and took up a larger forested area.

The parcel size has now been reduced and the Pasir Ris Park Carpark B was added to it.

Besides limiting damage, Dr Lum said they are finding ways to maximise biodiversity within the new housing developments.

The 2.9ha and 1.7ha parcels contain younger woodlands with plant species that have adapted to disturbed sites. Both areas have the potential to become rich in biodiversity.

Currently, green spaces in the area are quite fragmented and authorities have identified a potential nature corridor.

This series of linked wildlife habitats connects Paya Lebar Air Base and Pulau Ubin via Pasir Ris Park.

For this to happen, land owners and managers, including schools and housing developers, need to set aside spaces for natural habitats within their premises.

This way, these spaces can be linked by weaving nature through developments.

