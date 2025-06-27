Russian airline passenger demands business class upgrade over chest & butt pain, tied up & handed to police

Woman on Aeroflot flight demands business class upgrade, says she strained her butt & chest

A female passenger on a six-hour Aeroflot flight caused a mid-air commotion after demanding to be moved to business class, claiming she was in pain from “straining her butt and boobs”.

According to a post on Russian Telegram channel @aviatorshina, the woman was flying from St Petersburg to Sharm el-Sheikh when she suddenly got up and began shouting at cabin crew, insisting she needed a more comfortable seat than the one provided in economy class.

During the heated outburst, the unnamed woman repeatedly clutched her chest and shouted in broken English: “I’m in pain in my butt, I’m in pain in my t**s!”, leaving crew members stunned.

She reportedly told staff she deserved a business class seat because she had “worked a lot” and needed to rest, but her requests were firmly denied.

Passenger becomes aggressive after repeated refusals

The situation escalated after the woman’s demands were repeatedly denied.

She began shouting at crew members, ignoring their explanations, and ran through the cabin in an attempt to reach the business class section.

At one point, she approached the emergency exit and allegedly threatened to open it.

In a bizarre turn, she then removed her T-shirt — apparently hoping the act would pressure crew into granting her the upgrade.

When attempts to calm her failed, the predominantly female cabin crew called on other passengers for assistance.

Two male travellers stepped in to help restrain her.

Tied up & moved to rear of aircraft

The woman was eventually subdued and tied up due to her increasingly disruptive behaviour.

She continued to resist as she was restrained and returned to economy class.

According to the Daily Mail, she screamed “No, no, get out!” while a female voice was heard saying: “You asked for it.”

Eyewitnesses described her as confused and distressed, seemingly unable to understand why she was denied access to business class.

Once restrained, she was moved to the rear of the aircraft and handed over to police upon landing.

The incident occurred on Aeroflot flight SU734, operated by an Airbus A330-300.

The woman’s identity and nationality have not been disclosed, and Aeroflot has yet to comment on the matter.

Also read: Fiji Airways flight attendants restrain drunk passenger with duct tape after she makes racist remarks



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @aviatorshina on Telegram.